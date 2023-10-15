Headlines

Meet woman who works in Rs 47,460 crore revenue company, daughter of billionaire with Rs 24,980 crore net worth

BJP MP claims TMC's Mahua Moitra took 'cash and gifts' to ask questions in Parliament

Salman Khan instructs Munawar Faruqui to shut up during Bigg Boss 17's Weekend Ka Vaar: ‘Ab tak karte aaye ho...'

Rahmanullah Gurbaz expresses frustration with captain after run out, viral video captures angry boundary rope strike

Nani reacts on asked if he requested director to add kissing scenes with Mrunal Thakur in Hi Nanna

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet woman who works in Rs 47,460 crore revenue company, daughter of billionaire with Rs 24,980 crore net worth

BJP MP claims TMC's Mahua Moitra took 'cash and gifts' to ask questions in Parliament

Salman Khan instructs Munawar Faruqui to shut up during Bigg Boss 17's Weekend Ka Vaar: ‘Ab tak karte aaye ho...'

 9 Hollywood movies filmed in India 

Navratri 2023: 7 cholesterol-friendly vrat snacks

10 ways to curb sugar cravings

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Malaika Arora raises temperature in sexy white top, Saif Ali Khan poses in casuals

In pics: Step inside Shah Rukh Khan’s luxurious LA home that can be rented for Rs 1.96 lakh per night

Jawan: Nayanthara, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone attend special screening of Shah Rukh Khan's film

Operation Ajay: Second Fight With 235 Indians From Israel Lands In Delhi

Israel Hamas War: Tanks moves closer to southern Israel as it plans for ground invasion into Gaza

Israel Hamas War: Israeli troops on standby along Israel-Lebanon border as tension mounts in border

Salman Khan instructs Munawar Faruqui to shut up during Bigg Boss 17's Weekend Ka Vaar: ‘Ab tak karte aaye ho...'

'Suspended, deleted or disabled': Prabhas' Instagram account disappears, fans react

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor sets the internet on fire in her sexy black outfit, BFF Orhan Awatramani aka Orry reacts

HomeCricket

Cricket

Rahmanullah Gurbaz expresses frustration with captain after run out, viral video captures angry boundary rope strike

Rahmanullah Gurbaz's fiery run-out, anger unleashed on the field.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 15, 2023, 06:48 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In the World Cup 2023 showdown between Afghanistan and England in Delhi on Sunday, October 15, top-order batsman Rahmanullah Gurbaz delivered an exceptional performance, swiftly reaching his half-century in just 33 balls. This achievement marked it as the fourth-fastest fifty in this edition of the World Cup. However, Gurbaz's dream of scoring his maiden World Cup century came to a halt when he was run out for 80 due to a miscommunication with his captain, Hashmatullah Shahidi.

The pivotal incident occurred in the 29th when a full delivery just outside off was pushed into the danger zone by Shahidi. A misjudged single was taken, resulting in a catastrophic run-out. Fielder David Willey pounced on the ball from mid-wicket and hurled it to the batter's end. Despite Gurbaz's desperate dive, he fell short by a couple of yards. This unfortunate episode significantly shifted the momentum, giving England an opportunity to claw back into the match.

Visibly frustrated by the run-out, Gurbaz displayed his displeasure on his way back to the pavilion. In a fit of anger, he struck the boundary rope and a nearby chair, actions that might lead to a deduction from his match fees. Despite Gurbaz's untimely dismissal, his impressive innings and a formidable 114-run opening partnership with Ibrahim Zadran established a solid foundation for Afghanistan against the reigning World Cup champions, England.

Jos Buttler, England's captain, chose to field after winning the toss, citing the good batting conditions as the reason. He mentioned, "No particular reason to bowl first. Looks like a good wicket, and we'd like to chase. It seems like a good batting strip, South Africa and India posted big scores. I think we've improved a lot from the first to the second game; we just have to show the same intensity."

On the other side, Afghanistan's captain, Hashmatullah Shahidi, made changes to their playing XI. The team aimed for their maiden victory in the tournament following defeats against Bangladesh and India. Shahidi stated, "We wanted to bowl first, but this is a 100-over game, and we'll have to bat well." He also commented on the wicket, saying, "Looks like a batting pitch, expecting the same conditions as the last game. We're hopeful of performing well and putting pressure on them. We have good spin options, and anything around 300 should be a competitive score."

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Salman Khan instructs Munawar Faruqui to shut up during Bigg Boss 17's Weekend Ka Vaar: ‘Ab tak karte aaye ho...'

DNA Explainer: When and why was LBW introduced in Cricket?

Watch: Rohit Sharma reveals the tale behind his viral bicep-flexing gesture to umpire Erasmus during IND-PAK game

Former England captain Alastair Cook announces retirement from professional cricket

IND vs PAK, ODI World Cup 2023: Man arrested for cheating ticket seeker of Rs 2.68 lakh, posing as GCA official

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Malaika Arora raises temperature in sexy white top, Saif Ali Khan poses in casuals

In pics: Step inside Shah Rukh Khan’s luxurious LA home that can be rented for Rs 1.96 lakh per night

Jawan: Nayanthara, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone attend special screening of Shah Rukh Khan's film

Kartik Aaryan, Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao attend special screening of Bejoy Nambiar's Kaala

Tamannaah Bhatia turns heads with her sensuous look in sexy backless dress, netizens call her ‘killer beauty’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE