Rahmanullah Gurbaz expresses frustration with captain after run out, viral video captures angry boundary rope strike

Rahmanullah Gurbaz's fiery run-out, anger unleashed on the field.

In the World Cup 2023 showdown between Afghanistan and England in Delhi on Sunday, October 15, top-order batsman Rahmanullah Gurbaz delivered an exceptional performance, swiftly reaching his half-century in just 33 balls. This achievement marked it as the fourth-fastest fifty in this edition of the World Cup. However, Gurbaz's dream of scoring his maiden World Cup century came to a halt when he was run out for 80 due to a miscommunication with his captain, Hashmatullah Shahidi.

The pivotal incident occurred in the 29th when a full delivery just outside off was pushed into the danger zone by Shahidi. A misjudged single was taken, resulting in a catastrophic run-out. Fielder David Willey pounced on the ball from mid-wicket and hurled it to the batter's end. Despite Gurbaz's desperate dive, he fell short by a couple of yards. This unfortunate episode significantly shifted the momentum, giving England an opportunity to claw back into the match.

Visibly frustrated by the run-out, Gurbaz displayed his displeasure on his way back to the pavilion. In a fit of anger, he struck the boundary rope and a nearby chair, actions that might lead to a deduction from his match fees. Despite Gurbaz's untimely dismissal, his impressive innings and a formidable 114-run opening partnership with Ibrahim Zadran established a solid foundation for Afghanistan against the reigning World Cup champions, England.

Jos Buttler, England's captain, chose to field after winning the toss, citing the good batting conditions as the reason. He mentioned, "No particular reason to bowl first. Looks like a good wicket, and we'd like to chase. It seems like a good batting strip, South Africa and India posted big scores. I think we've improved a lot from the first to the second game; we just have to show the same intensity."

On the other side, Afghanistan's captain, Hashmatullah Shahidi, made changes to their playing XI. The team aimed for their maiden victory in the tournament following defeats against Bangladesh and India. Shahidi stated, "We wanted to bowl first, but this is a 100-over game, and we'll have to bat well." He also commented on the wicket, saying, "Looks like a batting pitch, expecting the same conditions as the last game. We're hopeful of performing well and putting pressure on them. We have good spin options, and anything around 300 should be a competitive score."