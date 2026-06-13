Rahmanullah Gurbaz creates history, emulates Shahid Afridi's 21-year-old ODI feat against India

Afghanistan opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz etched his name into the record books with a stunning century against India, becoming the first batter since Shahid Afridi in 2005 to score an ODI hundred against India in fewer than 50 balls.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz made headlines in the series opener against India, blasting a stunning century off just 48 balls—the fastest ever by an Afghanistan player in ODIs. From the very first over he set the pace dominating India’s bowlers and keeping Afghanistan firmly in the game despite some early wickets. When he brought up his hundred, Afghanistan had reached 135 for 3 in just under 15 overs.

Because rain shortened the match to just 25 overs a side, Gurbaz wasted no time switching gears. He went after anything outside off stump, punished loose deliveries and barely gave the Indian attack a chance to regroup. The urgency of his innings felt more like T20 cricket—boundary after boundary with the run rate always climbing.

Even when he started struggling with his hamstring Gurbaz showed no signs of easing up. His assault in the 12th over stood out—he hammered Washington Sundar for 19 runs, sending balls racing to the fence and over it.

Also read| IND vs PAK, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: When and where to watch India vs Pakistan match live on tv and online?

With this record-breaking century—reaching the milestone in just 48 balls—Gurbaz didn’t just raise the bar for Afghanistan; he left behind some big names in the country’s cricket history. Earlier, Afghanistan had landed in early trouble with Arshdeep Singh’s double strike and Gurnoor Brar picking up a wicket on debut, but Gurbaz's counterpunch pulled the team back. His fearless hitting took Afghanistan from a shaky start into a fiercely competitive position, and put his name next to some of ODI cricket’s elite.

Here’s where Gurbaz stands among Afghanistan’s fastest ODI hundreds:

48 balls – Rahmanullah Gurbaz vs India, Dharamsala, 2026

72 balls – Mohammad Shahzad vs Scotland, Alloway, 2010

72 balls – Karim Sadiq vs Netherlands, Sharjah, 2012

85 balls – Nawroz Mangal vs Scotland, Sharjah, 2013

85 balls – Mohammad Shahzad vs Ireland, Belfast, 2019

He also entered an exclusive club when it comes to scoring quick centuries against India. Only Shahid Afridi has done it faster, with his 45-ball blitz in 2005.

Fastest ODI hundreds vs India (by balls faced):

45 – Shahid Afridi (Pakistan), Kanpur, 2005

48 – Rahmanullah Gurbaz (Afghanistan), Dharamsala, 2026

57 – James Faulkner (Australia), Bengaluru, 2013

57 – AB de Villiers (South Africa), Mumbai, 2015

57 – Michael Bracewell (New Zealand), Hyderabad, 2023

Gurbaz’s innings finally came to an end at 102 off 51 balls, bowled by Nitish Kumar Reddy. His knock included eight sixes and eight fours in all.

Also read| IND vs AFG 1st ODI: Who is debutant pacer Gurnoor Brar and what's his Shubman Gill connection?