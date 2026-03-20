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Racism row rocks cricket as veteran India commentator announces retirement before IPL 2026

A veteran cricket commentator has announced retirement, alleging colour discrimination and racism within the system. The claims have triggered a major controversy, raising serious questions about inclusivity, diversity, and accountability in the sport’s global broadcasting and governance structures.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Mar 20, 2026, 06:10 PM IST

Racism row rocks cricket as veteran India commentator announces retirement before IPL 2026
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Veteran commentator Laxman Sivaramakrishnan has declared his retirement ahead of IPL 2026. The well-known commentator claimed that he faced discrimination based on his skin color and was not provided with chances to conduct tosses and presentation ceremonies, even when Ravi Shastri was unavailable.

"I am retiring from commentary for BCCI," Sivaramakrishnan wrote on X. "If I have not been used for TOSSES and PRESENTATION for 23 years and new comers come in do pitch report Tosses Presentation even when Shastri was coaching, what do you think could be the reason," he wrote in another post.

When a user inquired if he was denied opportunities because of his color, Sivaramakrishnan confirmed this.

"This retirement is only the beginning of a story when told, general public ,cricket fans and everyone will be utterly Shocked. I am very happy that people who hate me are delighted. But those who thought I was at least decent. Thanks. BCCI will be left with disbelief," he wrote in another post.

Sivaramakrishnan was a familiar voice in the commentary box, providing his expert insights for many years. After retiring from the game, he transitioned into commentary. His final professional match was played for the Rest of India against the Ranji Trophy champions, Karnataka, in 1998.

Laxman Sivaramakrishnan was part of the team that won the 1985 World Championship of Cricket. He emerged as the tournament's leading wicket-taker, claiming 10 wickets across 5 matches.

In April 1983, Sivaramakrishnan made history by becoming India's youngest Test debutant at the age of 17 years and 118 days. The current record is held by Sachin Tendulkar.

Throughout his career, Sivaramakrishnan participated in 9 Tests and 16 ODIs. He took 26 wickets in red-ball cricket and dismissed 15 batsmen in white-ball formats. In total, he achieved 154 wickets in 76 first-class matches, scoring five centuries and accumulating 1802 runs in red-ball cricket with an average of 25.02.

In List A matches, Sivaramakrishnan dismissed 37 batsmen over 33 games. His last appearance for India was during the 1987 ODI World Cup. He also expressed interest in coaching Indian spinners during Rahul Dravid's tenure as head coach.

Also read| BCCI to monitor 20 players during IPL for ODI World Cup 2027, Mohammed Shami excluded

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