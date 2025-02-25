After smashing a century against Bangladesh, New Zealand's young star scripted history and shattered several ODI records including Sachin Tendulkar's 27-year-old record. Check it out.

After crushing Pakistan in the inaugural match with Pakistan in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, New Zealand registered a smashing victory against Bangladesh in their second game. Rachin Ravindra scored a brilliant century against the Men in Green, helping the Blackcaps achieve the below-par total of 236 with 23 balls spare. With this century, the 25-year-old batter scripted history as he broke several ODI records and even shattered Sachin Tendulkar's 27-year-old world record.

Smashing his fourth ton in the ICC events, including the World Cup and Champions Trophy, Rachin has become the youngest player with the most centuries in ICC ODI tournaments. At the age of 25, Sachin scored three centuries in the ICC ODI events and held the record since 1998. On the other hand, Rachin achieved this milestone and surpassed the 'Master Blaster' record in just 11 innings.

Not only this, Rachin Ravindra is also now New Zealand's highest centuries scorer in ICC events. Before this, he was equalling the record with Kane Williamson and Nathan Astle. Being just 25 years old, Rachin is set to hold this record for a long time looking at his current form.

Rachin's previous centuries

Before this century, the young New Zealander hammered three hundred during the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup held in India. In 2023, Rachin also became the second youngest batter after Sachin Tendulkar in the ODI World Cup history to complete 500 runs. He also broke Sachin's record for most World Cup centuries before the age of 24.

Apart from international cricket, Rachin Ravindra was signed by the Chennai Super Kings and made his debut in 2024 against Royal Challengers Bangalore.