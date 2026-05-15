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Rachin Ravindra exits IPL 2026 midway ahead of Playoffs? Kolkata Knight Riders clear the air

Several reports recently claimed that Kolkata Knight Riders' star all-rounder Rachin Ravindra will be returning home mid-IPL season. Now, the team's official social media handles have finally cleared the air.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : May 15, 2026, 03:36 PM IST

Rachin Ravindra exits IPL 2026 midway ahead of Playoffs? Kolkata Knight Riders clear the air
Rachin Ravindra played for the Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2026. (Pic Credits: Instagram/rachinravindra)
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Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Friday finally confirmed about star all-rounder Rachin Ravindra's availability for the upcoming games in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. As per a latest post by KKR's official Instagram handle, New Zealand's all-rounder has returned home to begin preparations for the upcoming Test tour of England. It means he will not be available for the KKR clash with the Gujarat Titans (GT) on Saturday at the iconic Eden Gardens.

In an official statement, KKR said, ''Rachin Ravindra has returned home to begin his red-ball preparations for New Zealand's upcoming Test tour to England.'' In a post shared on Instagram, KKR shared a video featuring Rachin shaking hands and sharing hugs with his teammates before leaving. ''Best wishes from the Knights as Rachin heads home to prepare for national duty,'' reads the captain of the post.

For those unversed, Rachin went unsold at the IPL 2026 auction but was later acquired by the KKR as an injury replacement. However, he did not feature even in a single game for the team in IPL 2026.

Take a look

 

KKR's journey in IPL 2026

 

Kolkata Knight Riders' journey in the ongoing IPL season has been full of ups and downs as they are currently struggling to seal a spot in the Playoffs. In 11 matches so far, KKR won just four, and with one match called off due to rain, have accumulated 9 points.

 

KKR are placed in the 8th spot in the Points Table with a negative Net Run Rate (NRR). They are just above those two teams, which are already eliminated from the Playoffs race.

 

As per the current scenario, KKR remain in the Playoffs race but are currently on the edge of being eliminated. They need to win all their remaining games to reach 15 points, following which the NRR will decide their fate for the next round.

 

KKR's upcoming matches

 

After facing GT on Saturday, KKR will face the Mumbai Indians (MI) on May 20 and the Delhi Capitals (DC) on May 24.

 

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