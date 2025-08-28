Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines
  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'No More 9 Hours A Day...' ! THIS state plans to extend working hours of private employees - Check out the latest proposal of labour department

THIS state plans to extend working hours of private employees - Details inside

Lokah Chapter 1 X review: Kalyani Priyadarshan, Naslen-starrer is 'blockbuster' superhero film with 'best theatrical experience' of the year

Lokah X review: Kalyani Priyadarshan-starrer is 'blockbuster' superhero film

Linkin Park in India: Lollapalooza dates, tickets, here's everything you need to know

Linkin Park in India: Lollapalooza dates, tickets, here's everything you need to

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and

HomeCricket

CRICKET

R Ashwin to script history for India, poised for ground-breaking move to THIS league after IPL retirement

Ashwin, who retired from international cricket in December 2024, announced his departure from the IPL on Wednesday. In a social media post, he stated that his "time as an explorer of the game around various leagues begins today."

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 28, 2025, 04:02 PM IST

R Ashwin to script history for India, poised for ground-breaking move to THIS league after IPL retirement
File Photo
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Following his retirement announcement from the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Wednesday, former Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has already pinpointed his next venture. As reported by Telegraph Sport, Ashwin is eager to take part in next year's The Hundred competition in England, which would mark him as the first Indian male player to participate in this event.

Ashwin, regarded as one of the finest spinners in cricket history, returned from international play in December last year, during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series in Australia. He concluded his career with 537 wickets, ranking seventh in Test history. On Wednesday, amidst ongoing discussions regarding his transfer from Chennai Super Kings, Ashwin officially ended his IPL career.

He made the announcement via social media, clearly indicating his readiness to explore overseas cricket leagues after severing all connections with the BCCI.

According to Telegraph Sport, Ashwin has already "identified The Hundred as a competition he is keen to join," following his IPL retirement.

With Ashwin no longer under a BCCI contract, he is unlikely to encounter any obstacles in participating in The Hundred. For those unfamiliar, BCCI regulations prevent Indian male cricketers from engaging in overseas T20 leagues unless they retire from all levels of Indian cricket. However, female cricketers do not face such restrictions, and in the past, numerous Indian women stars have participated in The Hundred.

Next year's The Hundred will showcase teams with new identities following a significant stake sale earlier this year. With new owners at the helm, the demand for star players is expected to surge, leading to considerable interest in signing Ashwin. In fact, four of the eight franchises now have connections to IPL ownership groups, positioning them as frontrunners to pursue Ashwin, although interest is anticipated from the remaining teams as well.

Also read| 'No chance of winning...': Kris Srikkanth slams India's Asia Cup selection, questions T20 World Cup preparations

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul set to undergo crucial Yo-Yo Test before Australia series; Virat Kohli’s status unclear
Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul set to undergo crucial Yo-Yo Test, Virat Kohli’s status
Greater Noida Dowry Murder: Accused Vipin Bhati had affair, his lover alleged physical assault
Greater Noida Dowry Murder: Accused Vipin Bhati had affair, his lover alleged ph
Over 20 colleges including Delhi University's Jesus and Mary, get email bomb threat, here's what we know
Over 20 colleges including Delhi University's Jesus and Mary, get email..
Good news for passengers! Meerut-Lucknow Vande Bharat Express to be extended to Varanasi, will start from...; know train timings, schedule, and more
Good news for passengers! Meerut-Lucknow Vande Bharat Express to be extended to
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Must-visit famous Ganpati pandals across Delhi-NCR
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Must-visit famous Ganpati pandals across Delhi-NCR
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE