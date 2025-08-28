R Ashwin to script history for India, poised for ground-breaking move to THIS league after IPL retirement

Ashwin, who retired from international cricket in December 2024, announced his departure from the IPL on Wednesday. In a social media post, he stated that his "time as an explorer of the game around various leagues begins today."

Following his retirement announcement from the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Wednesday, former Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has already pinpointed his next venture. As reported by Telegraph Sport, Ashwin is eager to take part in next year's The Hundred competition in England, which would mark him as the first Indian male player to participate in this event.

Ashwin, regarded as one of the finest spinners in cricket history, returned from international play in December last year, during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series in Australia. He concluded his career with 537 wickets, ranking seventh in Test history. On Wednesday, amidst ongoing discussions regarding his transfer from Chennai Super Kings, Ashwin officially ended his IPL career.

He made the announcement via social media, clearly indicating his readiness to explore overseas cricket leagues after severing all connections with the BCCI.

According to Telegraph Sport, Ashwin has already "identified The Hundred as a competition he is keen to join," following his IPL retirement.

With Ashwin no longer under a BCCI contract, he is unlikely to encounter any obstacles in participating in The Hundred. For those unfamiliar, BCCI regulations prevent Indian male cricketers from engaging in overseas T20 leagues unless they retire from all levels of Indian cricket. However, female cricketers do not face such restrictions, and in the past, numerous Indian women stars have participated in The Hundred.

Next year's The Hundred will showcase teams with new identities following a significant stake sale earlier this year. With new owners at the helm, the demand for star players is expected to surge, leading to considerable interest in signing Ashwin. In fact, four of the eight franchises now have connections to IPL ownership groups, positioning them as frontrunners to pursue Ashwin, although interest is anticipated from the remaining teams as well.

Also read| 'No chance of winning...': Kris Srikkanth slams India's Asia Cup selection, questions T20 World Cup preparations