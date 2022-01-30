'This player will certainly be picked at the IPL auction': R Ashwin talks about India U19 star and Baby AB's chances

The ICC Cricket U19 World Cup has surely gained a lot of attention, and for all good reasons. With budding talents showing off their skills, many youngsters are seeing themselves playing for big leagues or at the international level.

This is how some of the young lads grabbed the attention of Team India spinner R Ashwin. As the U19 Indian boys have reached the sem-finals, Ashwin believes there will be huge bids at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega-auction for some of them.

Taking to his YouTube channel, the veteran Indian off-spinner on Saturday also gave his verdict on South Africa's Dewald Brevis', also known as Baby AB and his chance in the IPL auction.

Sharing his thoughts, Ashwin was effusive in his praise for Rajvardhan Hangargekar and compared his bowling to Ishant Sharma. He predicted that Hangargekar is sure to attract at least 5-10 bids.

"This player will certainly be picked at the IPL auction. Which franchise I cannot predict, but he will surely be purchased. His name is Rajvardhan Hangargekar," he said.

"He is a right-arm medium-pacer, who can bowl the inswinger very well. Ishant Sharma is the only one who has the gift among present Indian right-arm pacers. Inswing can usually tuck in batters, which is why I feel he will be in demand".

Hangargekar has picked five wickets at 16.40 and with a strike rate of 30.2 and even showed a glimpse of his batting prowess in the ongoing tournament. He had scored a blazing 39* off 17, batting at No.5, in the match against Ireland.

"He is also a strong lower middle-order hitter. The power he generates when he hits the ball is incredible. He should attract at least 5-10 bids. Make sure to watch him out," he added.

Ashwin also gave his opinion on India's U19 captain Yash Dhull, saying the "highly talented batter" will be picked in the auction. "Yash Dhull is a highly talented batter. The last time Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) picked up U19 skipper Priyam Garg. Will they do the same this time? We’ll have to wait and watch. Delhi Capitals (DC) has also backed a former U19 captain in Shaw," he said.

Talking about Baby AB, whose batting technique resembles that of South African great AB de Villiers and has already scored 362 runs in four innings at an average of 90.50 and a strike rate of 86.39, Ashwin feels that the U19 overseas star should be picked in the auction.

He, however, stated that owing to the limited number of slots designated for an overseas player to each franchise, Brevis' chances look bleak.

"Dewald Brevis is being promoted a lot as Baby AB. He is playing sensationally, and people have started asking whether he can be picked in the IPL. But each team has only eight overseas slots. Will it be worth giving one of those slots to a U19 overseas player is the big question for the franchises. So, despite him being termed Baby AB, I am not sure if he will get picked," he said.