CRICKET

R Ashwin takes a dig at Harshit Rana’s selection, says 'Picked for one delivery two years ago'; ex-India star defends pacer

Ravichandran Ashwin recently took a dig at Harshit Rana's repeated selection in the Indian cricket team, saying that the pacer's inclusion seems to be based on one brilliant delivery bowled in the IPL final two years ago.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 09, 2025, 10:28 PM IST

R Ashwin takes a dig at Harshit Rana’s selection, says 'Picked for one delivery two years ago'; ex-India star defends pacer
Former Indian cricketer R Ashwin has raised concerns regarding Harshit Rana’s inclusion in India’s white-ball teams for the upcoming series against Australia. He argues that a single impressive delivery in the IPL 2024 final has significantly influenced his selection. In contrast, former opener Aakash Chopra has come to the defense of the Delhi pacer, who has faced relentless trolling on social media.

Rana is part of both the ODI and T20I squads for the forthcoming white-ball tour of Australia. After making his India debut in a Test match against Australia in Perth, Rana has been a regular member of the national squads, although his playing time has been limited.

To date, he has participated in two Tests, five ODIs, and three T20Is, claiming 4, 10, and 5 wickets, respectively. The 23-year-old featured in two matches during the Asia Cup, where he conceded 54 runs in four overs against Sri Lanka and allowed 25 runs against Oman.

Harshit Rana’s inconsistency has sparked online criticism, with fans suggesting that he is reaping the benefits of his relationship with Team India coach Gautam Gambhir, who served as the team mentor for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) during their IPL victory in 2024.

Ashwin is the latest cricketer to express doubts about Rana’s selection. He has voiced a desire to understand the selectors’ rationale for consistently choosing Rana, who has yet to achieve notable success on the international stage. Ashwin remarked that it seems Rana’s one standout delivery from the IPL 2024 final has propelled him to this position.

ALSO READ| Star-studded night! Team India reaches Gautam Gambhir’s dinner party in bus, Harshit Rana’s BMW entry grabs all attention

“Why they are selecting him, I am not sure. I would love to be in the selection meeting to know the reason behind his inclusion. From my side, the reason I see is - In Australia we need that fast bowler who can bat. Someone trusts that he can bat, which is why they are selecting him as a potential No. 8. But I am not sure about his batting ability. Two years back he bowled a brilliant pacy delivery in the IPL final that flew off the edge (Nitish Kumar Reddy’s dismissal). He has played for a while now for that one delivery,” Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

“But he definitely has the ability with the ball. I will not accept it if someone says he doesn’t have the skill. He definitely does. Such selections happen sometimes because you observe something from a player through close quarters and gain belief in him. Today everyone hails Ravindra Jadeja as a great player. But a time was there when some asked why Ravindra Jadeja was getting picked. I’ve picked up 540 wickets yet there were people that asked why I was getting picked,” he added.

In the meantime, former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra stated that if fans are looking to hold someone accountable for Rana's selection, it should be the selectors and not the fast bowler himself.

“People are trolling this kid a lot. It’s not his fault that he gets picked in all squads. Anyone who plays for India gets picked by the selectors. Captain and coach also give inputs but don’t have the voting rights. If after that someone keeps getting picked, then it’s not that person’s fault. You are pointing your guns in the wrong direction," said Chopra on his YouTube channel.

“I feel he (Rana) has got the potential. He can bat, whenever and wherever he has bowled, it seems that he’s got the potential. I do feel that his debut was delayed so KKR could retain him as an uncapped player. That’s still fresh in my memory. He was part of so many squads but only made his debut after KKR retained him,” he added.

ALSO READ| R Ashwin drops truth bomb on 'forced' retirement — Reveals real conversation with Rohit Sharma, Gautam Gambhir before his exit

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
