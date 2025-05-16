In a recent video on his YouTube channel, former Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin gave out his point-of-view regarding the future captain of Team India in Tests.

Former Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, in a recent video, gave out his PoV on Team India's leadership vacuum in the red-ball format of the game after Rohit Sharma's retirement. While speaking on his YouTube channel named 'Ash Ki Baat' on Thursday, Ashwin said that he believes Ravindra Jadeja must be an 'automatic selection' for the role.

''There are obvious choices, but I want to throw in another name as well - Ravindra Jadeja. There is always news on who will be made captain or vice-captain, but their name should first be in the playing XI of the team. He must be an automatic selection,'' he said.

''Let us not forget, Jadeja is the most experienced player in the team. He should be in the conversation. If you're willing to train a new guy for two years and then make him captain, Jadeja can do that for two years too.

They (India) can even play him as vice-captain (under Jadeja),'' he added.

For those unversed, Ravindra Jadeja has never led Team India in any format, however, he was the skipper of IPL franchise, Chennai Super Kings (CSK), in the 2022 edition. But due to poor performance, winning just two games out of 8 matches, he handed over the captaincy back to MS Dhoni in mid-season.

R Ashwin also acknowledged that the most popular name, as per reports, going forward, is Shubman Gill. In the video, he also compared Gill's likely appointment to the role to South African legend Graeme Smith, who led the Proteas side at the age of just 22.

Meanwhile, Shubman Gill-led Gujarat Titans (GT) are at the top in the Points Table with 8 wins and 16 points.