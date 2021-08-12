Cricket fam: R Ashwin's wife poses with Ritika Sajdeh, Sanjana Ganesan, other WAGs at Lord's, pic goes VIRAL

After the 1st Test match ended in a draw, the Indian cricket team is taking on England in the 2nd Test at Lord's, London. While the Men in Blue are will be eyeing a victory, their family is there for them surely cheering from the stands.

While India had sidelined Ravichandran Ashwin for the 2nd match as well, his wife Prithi Narayanan was seen enjoying the game with their two daughters. Not just that, she even posted a photo that surely went viral.

In the pic posted on Instagram and captioned, "Cricket fam", Prithi is seen along with Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika Sajdeh, Jasprit Bumrah's wife Sanjana Ganesan, Ajinkya Rahane's wife Radhika Rahane, Hanuma Vihari's wife Preethiraj Gade, and other WAGs at the stands.

See here:

As for the clash, after winning the toss, Joe Root put India to bat first. However, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul put on a good partnership as openers as they put 100+ on the board. While the Hitman was out for 83 by James Anderson, KL Rahul continued the momentum.

India has scored around 160 and have lost two wickets with the second being Cheteshwar Pujara, who was dismissed by James Anderson for just nine runs.