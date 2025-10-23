FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeCricket

CRICKET

R Ashwin's cryptic 'just leave it' post goes viral: Is this a message for Virat Kohli after consecutive ducks in Australia?

Ravichandran Ashwin’s cryptic “Leave It” tweet has taken social media by storm after Virat Kohli registered twin ducks in the Australia series. Fans flooded X with theories about whether the spinner’s post was a subtle message, inside joke, or pure coincidence.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 23, 2025, 09:25 PM IST

R Ashwin's cryptic 'just leave it' post goes viral: Is this a message for Virat Kohli after consecutive ducks in Australia?
On Thursday, something unprecedented occurred for Virat Kohli, the renowned batting star. Following an eight-ball duck in the first ODI between India and Australia in Perth, Kohli was unable to make a comeback in the second ODI at Adelaide, where he boasts an impressive record. He was dismissed leg-before-wicket by pacer Xavier Bartlett after facing just four balls, marking the first instance in his ODI career where he has been out for ducks in consecutive innings.

After the match concluded, Ravichandran Ashwin shared a cryptic image that stated, "Just leave it," accompanied by the logo of a well-known sportswear brand. Many users on social media interpreted this as a subtle message aimed at Kohli.

Additionally, some observers speculated that Ashwin's post might have been a jab at Gautam Gambhir. The losses in the initial two ODIs resulted in India losing the series, with one match remaining. Gambhir's time as India's coach has been inconsistent; although he guided the team to victories in the ICC Champions Trophy and the Asia Cup, the outcomes in bilateral series, particularly in Tests and ODIs, have not met expectations. His choices, including the selection of Harshit Rana, have drawn criticism.

After his second consecutive duck at Adelaide Oval, Kohli waved goodbye to the fans as he walked back to the pavilion, igniting speculation regarding his future. As he departed, the 36-year-old received a warm round of applause from the Australian crowd, who had gathered to witness what many believed could be his 'Last Dance' at the venue.

Kohli acknowledged the applause by raising his hand, gloves in hand, as if to say farewell. While this might have been his last appearance at the venue, his gesture has led to speculation about a more significant decision—hinting that retirement from ODIs could be imminent following two consecutive ducks.

This year, Virat has participated in nine ODIs, accumulating 275 runs across nine innings with an average of 34.37, which includes one century and two fifties. He played a crucial role in India's victory at the ICC Champions Trophy in March, amassing 218 runs in five matches at an impressive average of 54.50, featuring a century against Pakistan and a brilliant 84 against Australia in the semifinals.

In another development, some fans interpreted Ashwin's tweet, but it was unrelated to Kohli or Gambhir, making it the most sensible explanation. Today, October 23, marks the third anniversary of the India vs Pakistan match in the T20 World Cup 2022, where Ashwin's renowned leave in the final over garnered him significant acclaim. With two runs required off the last balls, Ashwin chose to leave a leg-side delivery from Mohammad Nawaz reducing the equation to one run off the final ball, which he successfully converted into a single to clinch the victory for India.

