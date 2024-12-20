Ravichandran Ashwin officially declared his retirement from international cricket following the conclusion of the Brisbane Test.

Renowned as one of India's most talented spinners, Ravichandran Ashwin recently announced his retirement from international cricket, marking the end of a remarkable 14-year career. Throughout his tenure, Ashwin amassed an impressive total of 765 wickets across all formats, playing a pivotal role in securing numerous victories for India. Following his retirement declaration, Ashwin disclosed that he had received congratulatory calls from cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar and Kapil Dev, a gesture he admitted would have left him in disbelief 25 years ago.

The timing of Ashwin's retirement announcement during the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT 2024-25) in Australia caught many by surprise. The 38-year-old spinner bid farewell to a career that encompassed 106 Tests, 116 ODIs, and 65 T20Is, stating that his decision was made on instinct and without any regrets.

Despite Ashwin's retirement being met with acclaim, it also stirred controversy, with his father alleging that the cricketer had faced humiliation within the team. Ashwin, however, dismissed these claims as mere paternal remarks. In a show of disbelief, Ashwin shared a screenshot of his call log on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), highlighting the unexpected nature of receiving calls from two of India's most esteemed cricketing icons.

"If some one told me 25 years ago that I would have a smart phone with me and the call log on the last day of my career as an Indian cricketer would look like this, I would have had a heart attack then only. Thanks Sachin Tendulkar and Kapil Dev paaji #blessed," Ashwin wrote.

If some one told me 25 years ago that I would have a smart phone with me and the call log on the last day of my career as an Indian cricketer would look like this, I would have had a heart attack then only. Thanks @sachin_rt and @therealkapildev paaji#blessed pic.twitter.com/RkgMUWzhtt December 20, 2024

Former Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar commended Ashwin for his impressive ability to evolve and adapt on the field. Tendulkar took to his social media platform to congratulate Ashwin on his successful career.

“Ashwin, I’ve always admired how you approached the game with your mind and heart in perfect sync. From perfecting the carrom ball to contributing crucial runs, you always found a way to win. Watching you grow from a promising talent to one of India’s finest match-winners has been wonderful. Your journey shows that true greatness lies in never being afraid to experiment and evolve," Tendulkar wrote.

Following his retirement, Ashwin has been showered with tributes from fans, as well as current and former cricketers. Heartfelt messages were shared by his teammates Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and coach Gautam Gambhir in honor of the former spinner. Ashwin concluded his career as one of India's most significant match-winners, standing as the second-highest wicket-taking Indian bowler after Anil Kumble. Throughout his career, he amassed an impressive 537 wickets and scored six centuries in Test cricket.

Also read| 'R Ashwin not treated fairly, wanted to leave....': Ex-CSK star makes bombshell claim