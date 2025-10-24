FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
R Ashwin REVEALS why he is 'worried' about Virat Kohli's dismissal during second ODI vs Australia day after cryptic 'just leave it' post

Virat Kohli's return to ODIs was touted to be a fairytale comeback, but so far, it hasn't panned out as many fans would have hoped for. In the series opener in Perth, Virat Kohli got out for a duck against Mitchell Starc's seaming delivery.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Oct 24, 2025, 02:55 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

R Ashwin REVEALS why he is 'worried' about Virat Kohli's dismissal during second ODI vs Australia day after cryptic 'just leave it' post
R Ashwin, the celebrated Indian off-spinner, just one day after his cryptic 'just leave it' post, has now expressed that he is "worried" about the manner in which batting stalwart Virat Kohli lost his wicket during India's narrow two-wicket defeat in the second ODI against Australia in Adelaide. 

Will Virat Kohli announce his retirement from international cricket? 

Virat Kohli's return to ODIs was touted to be a fairytale comeback, but so far, it hasn't panned out as many fans would have hoped for. In the series opener in Perth, Virat Kohli got out for a duck against Mitchell Starc's seaming delivery.

In Adelaide, a venue where the 36-year-old has reveled in a purple patch, runs continued to elude his bat. Virat Kohli was outsmarted by Xavier Bartlett's delivery and departed for a four-ball duck. While exiting the ground, the Indian batsman took off his gloves and made a goodbye gesture towards the Adelaide spectators, sparking rumours of imminent retirement. 

R Ashwin reveals why he is worried about Virat Kohli

Now, R Ashwin has said that the one thing he is most concerned about is that the pattern of Virat Kohli's dismissal was his inability to read the line of the ball. 

"One thing I would be worried about is Virat actually missed the line of the ball. Virat planted his foot in line with the ball. That is telling me a story that he needs time in the middle. In Sydney, there is no reason why Virat should not make runs. But I think he would be thinking very deeply about how he got out in the last two games. It is not going to be easy, but I hope Virat gets out of it," Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

