IPL 2022: R Ashwin reveals franchise he would like to join in upcoming season

After being released by Delhi Capitals (DC), veteran Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is already looking forward to the mega auction for IPL 2022. Delhi chose to retain the likes of Rishabh Pant, Anrich Nortje, Axar Patel, and Prithi Shaw for the upcoming season.

Ashwin though, has his heart set on a return to Chennai Super Kings (CSK), and the off-spinner recently stated that CSK will always be close to his heart, although a lot will depend on the auction dynamics.

Speaking about his homecoming to CSK on his youtube channel '40 Shades of Ash', the 35-year-old had a clear message for the franchise owners.

"CSK is a franchise close to my heart, for me, CSK is like a school. That is where I joined Pre KG, LKG, UKG, primary school, then I did my middle school, and then starting high school and completing 10th standard board exams, I moved to a different school. I did my 11th and 12th a couple of, a couple of years, outside. Then I did a couple of years of Junior College. But after completing everything, obviously one has to come home right? So even I would love to come back home, but it all depends on the auction dynamics," stated R Ashwin.

He further continued, "But I understand the fact that the auction dynamics is a different ball game. There are 10 teams, coming up with 10 different strategies. They will all think differently. We don't know which team's core playing XI we will fit into. So let's see what happens at the auction. But as a professional, wherever I go, the mindset is simple, any franchise is trusting you and spending so much money to avail your services, for them I'd give my entire life and put in all efforts and not let them down."

For the unversed, Ashwin began his career with CSK in the inaugural season as an uncapped player and would go on to play a total of 94 games for the franchise, picking up 90 scalps in the process, until he left CSK as they were banned from the IPL, during which time he represented the Rising Pune Supergiants.

Later, he would go on to play for the King XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings), and Delhi Capitals as well.