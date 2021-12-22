Headlines

R Ashwin recalls how MS Dhoni's advice helped him cope mental trauma

R Ashwin currently gearing up for India's upcoming three-match Test series against South Africa.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 22, 2021, 11:22 AM IST

Veteran Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has opened up to a lot of things that he has felt and how he believes he was treated during his low time. The star off-spinner had lost his place in both ODI and T20I sides in 2017.

If that was not enough, former Team India coach Ravi Shastri had called Kuldeep Yadav the team's best overseas spinner and Ashwin was surely hurt. Later, he was even ruled out of final three Tests against Australia during the 2018-19 tour due to an injury.

Recalling that period, Ashwin in an interaction with Cricket Monthly, explained how he underwent mental trauma and how former Indian skipper MS Dhoni's advice helped him cope the struggle. 

"I think my self-awareness is very high. And I think a lot. So it was even harder for me. If you get injured, and you’re coming back, it’ll still be in your head.

"I have never feared failure in my life. So to go out there on the ground and fail in terms of performance, it’s fine. Like MS Dhoni always said, it is processes vs results. I believe I certainly have cracked the process. I don’t fear failing in front of millions or billions of people. It means nothing. At least I have got the [opportunity] to go out there and succeed or fail, which most people don’t get".

However, times have changed and Ashwin is Team India's go-to bowler when the side is need of a wicket. With 52 wickets in eight matches, the 35-year-old is the highest wicket-taker in Tests in 2021.

He is currently gearing up for India's upcoming three-match Test series against South Africa, which will begin from December 26. The likes of Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja are missing this series due to injuries, and Ashwin will be India's first-choice spinner.

