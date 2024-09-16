Twitter
'One Nation-One Election' to be implemented in current tenure of NDA govt, says report

R Ashwin names 'most valuable Indian cricketer' at present; it's not Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma

Asian Champions Trophy 2024: When and where to watch India vs Korea hockey semi-final match live on TV and online

Meet woman, who studied at bus stand, railway station, cracked NEET exam in third attempt with AIR...

Eid-e-Milad 2024 Holiday: Schools closed in Delhi, Telangana today, Maharashtra re-scheduled holiday on...

R Ashwin names 'most valuable Indian cricketer' at present; it's not Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma

Ashwin, who completed 500 Test wickets earlier this year named the most valuable Indian cricketer at the moment.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 16, 2024, 06:19 AM IST

R Ashwin names 'most valuable Indian cricketer' at present; it's not Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma
Renowned Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has expressed his admiration for speedster Jasprit Bumrah, labeling him as the most valuable cricketer in the country currently. Ashwin shared his thoughts on Bumrah's significance during a recent event in Chennai, where he also highlighted the warm reception Bumrah received from fans.

Since his debut for India in 2016, Bumrah has emerged as a dominant force in international cricket, showcasing his prowess as a bowler across various formats. The right-arm fast bowler has amassed an impressive 397 wickets in 195 games, solidifying his reputation as one of the most impactful bowlers in the sport.

In a conversation with Vimal Kumar, Ashwin emphasized the adoration that Chennai residents have for bowlers, expressing his delight in witnessing Bumrah being revered like a demigod in the city.

“The people in Chennai are fond of bowlers. Bumrah came to the city to attend an event a few days ago. We gave him a Rajni treatment. The bowlers are always treated nicely over here. I don’t want to name, but Jasprit Bumrah is the most valuable Indian cricketer right now,” Ashwin said.

Jasprit Bumrah showcased his exceptional talent by taking 15 wickets for the Indian cricket team during the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, earning him the prestigious title of Player of the Series. His outstanding performance played a crucial role in Team India's victorious campaign.

Following his remarkable display in the global tournament, Bumrah was given a well-deserved rest from international assignments. However, he has now been called back to the India national cricket team for the upcoming first Test against Bangladesh.

Looking ahead, Bumrah is set to play a pivotal role in the upcoming Test series against New Zealand and Australia. 

Also read| Watch: Virat Kohli breaks Chepauk wall near Team India's dressing room with destructive six

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
