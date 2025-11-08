R Ashwin makes BOLD call on Dhruv Jurel after impressive show: 'Making it hard for...'

Winter session of Parliament to be held from December 1 to 19: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju
CRICKET
The young wicketkeeper‑batter, was on fire, reaching 132 runs from 175 deliveries in the opening innings and then following up with a second hundred in the next innings.
India batter Dhruv Jurel scored consecutive centuries in the second unofficial Test between India A and South Africa A, and former India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin was full of praise for the keeper-batter, stating that he has made a strong case for himself ahead of the senior men’s Test series against the senior Proteas side.
While India A were struggling in the first innings, Jurel played an anchor’s role, helping the side post 255/10 in 77.1 overs. No other batter managed to score over 25 runs, with skipper Rishabh Pant being the second-highest run scorer with 24 runs to his name after Jurel’s 132.
The visitors too experienced a similar fate, as only Marques Ackerman, scoring 134 runs, shone with the bat while all other batters struggled to get going. While Tiaan van Vuuren was the standout bowler for SA A in the first innings, picking up a four-wicket haul, Prasidh Krishna was the pick of the bowlers for India with three wickets to his name. Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep picked two scalps each as the hosts held South Africa A to 221/10 to take a slender lead.
While India A batters had a relatively decent outing in the second innings as compared to the first, it was Jurel again who stood out by hitting a second consecutive century.
Ashwin, impressed by his knock, stated that the Uttar Pradesh-born cricketer was making it very difficult for coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Shubman Gill to drop him from the upcoming two-Test home series against South Africa by putting forth a strong case.
“Dhruv Jurel is making it very hard for the coach and captain to drop him from the Test match coming up. 100’s in both innings of the unofficial test against SA ‘A’,” he wrote on X.
At the time of writing, Jurel is 127 not out in 170 deliveries while India-A are at 382-7 in 89.2 overs, with Pant’s wicket being the most recent one falling.
