IND vs NZ: R Ashwin, KS Bharat break Kiwi's opening partnership as Will Young departs for 89

FINALLY! After a whole day of going wicketless, R Ashwin was the man who broke the opening partnership of New Zealand on Day 3 of the first Test in Kanpur. After multiple reviews going against India, the Men in Blue get this one right as the batter departed after scoring 89 runs.

After coming in as a substitute wicketkeeper in place of Wriddhiman Saha, KS Bharat made sure he helped his teammate get the first wicket. The spinner was initially given not out by Nitin Menon, however, Bharat and Ashwin were confident and asked Ajinkya Rahane for a review.

It was a faint edge as Ashwin had tried many angles and variations to get Young out. However, the flatter delivery outside off stump, which did not turn much, stayed low, and Young was on the back foot and tried to react. But the ball took the outside edge and Bharat took it cleanly.

As for the change in wicketkeeping, Wriddhiman Saha has stiffness in his neck. The BCCI medical team is treating him and monitoring his progress. KS Bharat will be keeping wickets in his absence.

Earlier, India had scored 345 runs, however, New Zealand's batting line-up surely stood strong as Tom Latham and Will Young kept the India bowlers at bay and took their side through to stumps on Day 2 unscathed.