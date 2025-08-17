R Ashwin issues clarification after CSK's official statement on Dewald Brevis' signing, says 'if a franchise needs a player...'

R Ashwin had to issue a clarification on his remarks on CSK's Dewald Brevis deal in IPL 2025. Check here to know what he said.

Former India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin caused shockwaves by hinting that the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) may have paid "a little extra" to secure South African prodigy Dewald Brevis as an injury replacement for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. Brevis joined the team as a replacement for Gurjapneet Singh, resulting in a total of Rs 2.2 crore being available for Brevis, who had a base price of Rs 75 lakh but went unsold in the auction.

Ashwin revealed that players and their agents often request larger sums, as being sold in the auction typically leads to significantly higher earnings. This statement by the former India off-spinner and Brevis's current CSK teammate triggered a major controversy, prompting even the IPL franchise to issue a clarification.

Ashwin issues clarification on Brevis Signing

On his YouTube channel, Ashwin clarified that his comments were factual and had been misinterpreted. The former India spinner stated that the Brevis signing wouldn't have occurred if there were any irregularities, as the IPL would have intervened.

“We live in such times where we have to clarify even true stories. In that way, it is a bit tricky. But I won’t go there. There is no one at fault here. The clarification here on this matter has arisen from the fact that a lot of people have doubts. The point is the player is not at fault, the franchise is not at fault, and maybe the governing body is also not at fault. All of us need to understand that if a franchise needs a player, the franchise talks to the player or the player’s agent and tells the BCCI, ‘Look, so-and-so player of ours is injured, we need another player. ’ The matter gets closed there.”

“The IPL or those who need to give approval give the approval, and the player comes and plays. If there was any fault here, that player would not have played in the franchise. This is not about Brevis; it is generally the case. There is one other thing I want to explain. My intention in the video was to describe how well Brevis was batting. We have to understand that every player who plays in the IPL has a tri-parted contract: The player, franchise, and the IPL have a binding contract.”

The veteran off-spinner emphasized that the IPL Governing Council would not have approved Brevis's signing if there were any concerns. Ashwin also referenced the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), which had previously signed players like Chris Gayle through similar arrangements.

Ashiwn praises Dewald Brevis

"I watch a lot more cricket. I don’t pay too much attention to these things (on the Brevis-CSK controversy). Nowadays, we make YouTube videos, and we give our opinion in these videos. The ones who watch the videos don’t tend to do anything out of the ordinary. The ones who don’t watch the videos can read the statement and twist the story. Unfortunately, in today’s times, folks can watch smaller videos, read shorter headlines. There is nothing wrong there. Dewald Brevis is a fabulous player, and the way he is batting, CSK has struck gold. Whoever has made the decision, they have taken a fabulous decision," said Ashwin.

Amidst the controversy, Brevis has been in excellent form, with his performances in the Australia vs. South Africa series capturing attention. Ashwin lauded CSK's management for the signing of the 22-year-old, highlighting it as a successful move.

Brevis topped the run charts in the Australia T20I series, scoring 180 runs over three matches. This included a standout century in the second match and a half-century in the final match of the series.