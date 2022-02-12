IPL 2022 mega auction: R Ashwin goes to Rajasthan Royals, Pat Cummins retaken by Kolkata Knight Riders

Off-spinner R Ashwin, who had a base price of Rs 2 crore, was sold to Rajasthan Royals (RR) for Rs 5 crore at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction in Bengaluru. Read below all the bowlers who got sold from the marquee set.

Meanwhile, Pat Cummins on the other hand was taken back by his old franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for 7.25 crore. His base price as well was 2 Cr.

South African pacer Kagiso Rabada, who was from Delhi Capitals (DC) as well, was taken by Punjab Kings (PBKS) for 9.25 crore. DC just lost another bowler.

Former Mumbai Indians (MI) pacer Trent Boult saw him go to Rajasthan Royals (RR) for 8 Cr. There was a fight between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Royals Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Mumbai Indians (MI) entered late.

BID DONE - Trent Boult is SOLD to @rajasthanroyals for INR 8 Crore #TATAIPLAuction @TataCompanies February 12, 2022

Former Punjab pacer Mohammed Shami sold to Gujarat Titans for Rs 6.25 crore.