IND vs SA 2nd Test: Will injured Mohammed Siraj play on Day 2? R Ashwin gives update

In the ongoing 2nd Test at the Wanderers, Team India faced a scare after pacer Mohammed Siraj was seen limping away towards the end of play on Day 1 against South Africa. After getting all-out for 202, India came into bowl and took a solitary wicket of Aiden Markram.

However, as the time progressed towards stumps, Siraj, right before delivering the last ball of his fourth over, had to pull-up. It did not look good as it showed signs of a hamstring injury and immediately was taken off the field.

As fans are hoping that Siraj recovers soon from the injury he picked up, Ravichandran Ashwin provided an update on him at the end of the first day's play.

The off-spinner said that the medical team has been working hard on Siraj and hoped he comes out again to bowl. However, if Siraj does not come out to bowl on the second day, the bulk of the bowling will have to be done by Ravi Ashwin as well.

"So I asked Anand before going into the press conference whether I can talk about it and he said I can. The medical staff are assessing him overnight and obviously, I think, it's very immediate so initially what they do with these injuries is they just ice and see it for the next hour or two. I am hoping with the history that Siraj has, he'll definitely come out and give his best," Ashwin had said at the end of the first day's play.

During the first Test as well, pacer Jasprit Bumrah had similarly suffered a niggle, but he did come back and bowl after leaving the field. The same will be expected from Siraj unless there isn't any major injury.

South Africa ended the first day at 35/1and they are on the front foot. India batters, after electing to bat first could not manage much runs on the board and it will now be up to the bowlers to bring the team back into the game.