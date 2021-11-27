'You are anyway not making any': R Ashwin gives cheeky answer to Nitin Menon's 'obstructing vision for LBW' statement

When there is R Ashwin on the field, there is never a dull moment as he is somehow always involved in some drama. Currently playing the first Test against New Zealand in Kanpur, Ashwin was again seen having an argument, but this time with umpire Nitin Menon.

After bowling to Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson, the umpire was seen having a word with Ashwin after the last delivery. The off-spinner was finishing his action somewhat in front of him and it means that he could be blinded a bit.

However, Ashwin did not look like he wanted to listen as he continued his action again. Later skipper Ajinkya Rahane was summoned both the umpires were having a word with him.

As the talks were on, some heard the talks and believed this is what panned out between Ashwin and the umpire. The umpire was heard saying, "You are obstructing my vision" to which Rahane, who was backing Ashwin said, "He's not running on to the danger area."

However, the umpire continued and said, "I can't make the LBW calls" to which the spinner made a cheeky comment and said, "You are anyway not making any".

Ashwin was also heard saying, 'that it is fine if you aren't able to give a verdict, I will use DRS because this angle is helping me bowl better.'

This match has surely been one of the rare days for umpire Nitin Menon, who has for the most part of his career been on spot with his decisions. However, Day 3 of the first Test is somewhat not going according to his plan as most of his decisions are being questioned.