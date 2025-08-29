R Ashwin finally reveals reason behind sudden IPL retirement, unveils his overseas league plans

From Asin Thottumkal to Kajal Aggarwal: 6 South Indian actresses who married business tycoons
CRICKET
In a recent YouTube video on his channel, Ravichandran Ashwin finally broken his silence over his decision to retire from the Indian Premier League (IPL).
Ravichandran Ashwin, who recently announced his retirement from the Indian Premier League (IPL), has now come forward to reveal the real reason behind his decision. The 38-year-old said that he took this decision as he no longer had the energy to commit to the 3-month tournament and also admitted that he had huge respect for his teammate, MS Dhoni, who, despite being 5 years older than him, is playing in the cash-rich tournament.
On his YouTube channel, Ashwin said, ''I was thinking if I can play IPL next year. Three months of IPL is a little too much for me. It’s draining. This is one of the reasons why I’m awe-struck by seeing someone like MS Dhoni. As you grow older, the bandwidth to play IPL becomes lesser.''
After IPL, Ashwin also hinted at exploring overseas leagues, including The Hundred, SA20, Major League Cricket (MLC), or ILT20. He also added that he is open to coaching in the future, but continued to reiterate that his playing days aren't over yet.
In his career, Ashwin has played 221 IPL matches, wherein he took 187 wickets at an economy of 7.20. With the bat, he has scored 833 runs, which includes a half-century. Apart from Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Ashwin has also represented Rajasthan Royals (RR), Punjab Kings (PBKS), Delhi Capitals (DC), and Rising Pune Supergiants.