R Ashwin films Stuart Broad jumping in excitement after overthrow during World Cup final | WATCH

World Cup 2019: England bagged their maiden World Cup title after an exciting Super Over at the Lord's stadium in London on Sunday.

Enjoying this epic moment from Nottingham dugout were players Ravichandran Ashwin and his County teammate Stuart Broad. Ashwin captured Broad's epic reaction celebrating the match-changing overthrow.

The Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) skipper - who plays in the County Championship Division One with Nottinghamshire - went live through his official Instagram handle and shared the excitement of the Trent Bridge changing room.

Broad shared the video on Twitter and wrote, "Videos of emotion from #CWC19Final, we all must have them?! @ashwinravi99 captured the @TrentBridge changing room when, at the most crucial point of the match, a 1 in a million deflection went for ‘6’. Breathtaking, never seen anything like it. I Cricket @englandcricket".

WATCH:

A throw from Kiwi fielder Martin Guptill from the deep proved to be decisive in the final over of the England run chase, with the ball hitting Ben Stokes's bat and ricocheting to the boundary as he was completing the second run.

Taking cognizance of the bizarre overthrow, umpire Kumara Dharmasena awarded six runs to England.

"What a final!! Well done @Eoin16 and his English team that embarked on mission 2019 after that evening at Adelaide in 2015," Ashwin also hailed England's successful campaign at home.

Ashwin recently took his second successive six-wicket haul as he finished with 12 wickets for Nottinghamshire against Surrey in the County Championship Division One match at Trent Bridge.

Ashwin also scored 66 runs not out for the Notts in the second innings finishing as their top scorer.