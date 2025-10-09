R Ashwin drops truth bomb on 'forced' retirement — Reveals real conversation with Rohit Sharma, Gautam Gambhir before his exit

Ravichandran Ashwin has delivered a candid explanation on rumors of being "forced" into retirement and has revealed the true nature of his interactions with Rohit Sharma and Gautam Gambhir before stepping down from international cricket.

Former India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has opened up about his unexpected retirement from international cricket, stating that it was solely a personal choice and not swayed by outside influences. The seasoned cricketer, who surprised both fans and analysts by stepping away during the 2024–25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, has finally addressed what led to his decision.

At 39 years old, Ashwin concluded his remarkable international career following the third Test in Brisbane, prompting numerous speculations regarding potential hidden motives. Nevertheless, the spinner from Chennai has now set the record straight.

"No one told me that you should go, no one told me that there is no place for you in the team. Actually before I took the decision 2-3 people told me not to take it but I took my decision. In fact, they wanted me to play more," Ashwin said on his youtube channel.

"Rohit Sharma (the then captain) also told me to think about it, Gauti bhai (Gautam Gambhir) also told me to think again. But I didn't talk much about it (retirement) with Ajit Agarkar (chairman of selectors).

"The decision is very personal when it comes to retirement. These are all very individual decisions," he added.

His statement dispels any doubts regarding whether he was compelled to make this decision by the team management. Ashwin has previously mentioned that he did not wish to travel with the team if he was not selected for the playing XI.

Regarding the experienced pair of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, Ashwin believes that the team management and selectors need to maintain clear communication with them.

Both Rohit and Kohli, who have stepped away from Test and T20 formats, are set to participate in the upcoming three ODIs against Australia. However, Rohit, who previously captained the ODI team, has been succeeded by Shubman Gill in the captaincy position.

"Virat Kohli is a bonafide ODI legend. The way he and Rohit batted in 2023 World Cup, they have nothing to prove. I really hope that the conversation happened. Whatever needs to be discussed with Virat and Rohit Sharma must have happened. There should clear communication with them," Ashwin said.

"If there is any doubt as to whether they will be able to make it until the 2027 World Cup, then I think the direction they have taken seems to be fair. You cannot go leading up to the World Cup with so many question marks.

"There is no doubt that both Rohit and Virat want to be there (in the 2027 WC). The preparation that we are seeing from them, it is an investment they are putting into their bodies to be ready for the World Cup," Ashwin added.

