'R Ashwin doesn't deserve....': Yuvraj Singh makes bold statement months before T20 World Cup

Yuvraj and Ashwin were both members of the victorious Indian team that clinched the ODI World Cup in 2011.

Chankesh Rao

Updated: Jan 14, 2024, 10:47 PM IST

File Photo
Ravichandran Ashwin, one of the most exceptional players of his generation, has achieved remarkable success in Test cricket with his extraordinary ability to take wickets. However, there are critics who believe that Ashwin is not suited for white-ball cricket. Despite his inconsistent performance in ODIs and T20Is, Ashwin has represented India in several World Cups in both formats. When questioned about Ashwin's white-ball career, former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh promptly expressed his opinion that the seasoned spinner does not deserve a place in India's T20I and ODI teams.

During an interview with the Times of India, Yuvraj emphasized Ashwin's prowess as a red-ball cricketer, but he argued that the demands of limited-overs formats make it difficult for Ashwin to excel. According to Yuvraj, Ashwin is an exceptional bowler but lacks the same impact with the bat and in the field in white-ball formats.

"Ashwin is a great bowler but I don't think he deserves a place in ODIs and T20s. He is very good with the ball, but what does he bring with the bat? Or as a fielder? In the Test team, yes, he should be there. But in white-ball cricket, I don't think he deserves a place," Yuvraj said.

Yuvraj and Ashwin were both members of the victorious Indian team that clinched the ODI World Cup in 2011. Ashwin, time and again, has expressed immense admiration for Yuvraj's invaluable contributions to Indian cricket, particularly in light of the health crisis he bravely endured.

During one of his YouTube videos, Ashwin candidly shared his profound shock upon learning about Yuvraj's battle with cancer.

"Yuvi used to cough, and he used to cough vehemently. I used to think that it is the pressure of the game and he is coughing it off and he used to cough in the middle. Literally, nobody had any idea, at least from the junior segment of the team that he was suffering from a serious illness," Ashwin had said.

"When it broke out (the news of Yuvraj having cancer), I was shocked because I did not expect somebody who had just become Player of the series, in fact like I would say, 'Bharat ka Icon'. That literally was it. I think Sachin Tendulkar played an unbelievably big role in that Yuvraj Singh's World Cup. I call it the Yuvraj Singh's World Cup because you name it, he was there in that situation in the centre," Ashwin added.

