Ravichandran Ashwin showcased his timeless skills with a remarkable catch to dismiss Daryl Mitchell on Day 2 of the third and final Test match between India and New Zealand at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Mitchell and Will Young were forming a formidable partnership, having already accumulated fifty runs together.

The pivotal moment came in the 28th over when Mitchell attempted to take on Ravindra Jadeja but mistimed his shot, resulting in a bottom-edge. Ashwin, stationed at mid-on, sprinted back an impressive 19 meters in just five seconds to complete a breathtaking catch. Despite stumbling in his pursuit, Ashwin managed to hold onto the ball as Mitchell departed for 21 runs off 44 balls, leaving New Zealand struggling at 94/4.

Renowned commentator and former India head coach Ravi Shastri was effusive in his praise for Ashwin's catch, describing it as a display of the veteran's exceptional skills. This catch also marked the seventh time Ashwin has taken a catch off Jadeja's bowling, highlighting their strong partnership on the field.

With national pride on the line, India is determined to secure a victory in the final Test match. Meanwhile, New Zealand, who have already clinched the series with a 2-0 lead, will be aiming for a clean sweep.

