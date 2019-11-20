R Ashwin bestowed with 'Man of the Watch' Award for being addicted to a digital platform; here's how he reacted

India and Bangladesh are gearing up for their historic Day-Night Test match in Eden Garden.

While the preparations are on to play with the pink ball, Indian pace bowler Ravichandran Ashwin was engaged in a funny conversation on Twitter with Netflix India.

Ashwin took to Twitter and expressed his opinion on a TV series. He wrote, "Instant hotels show on Netflix is a real addiction. #downtime".

Soon Netflix India's official Twitter handle replied and came up with a witty award for the off-spinner. "Ashwin's fantastic suggestion has won him today's Man of the Watch award," Netflix India tweeted.

Ashwin was soon to respond with an amusing tweet, saying: "look forward to the presentation ceremony".

Ashwin was part of India's squad and managed to pick up five wickets in the first Test as the hosts battered Bangladesh by an innings and 130 runs in just three days in Indore.

India are currently leading the World Test Championship points table with 300 points from six matches. New Zealand and Sri Lanka are at second and third place respectively with 60 points each.