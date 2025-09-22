Quinton de Kock reverses ODI retirement ahead of Pakistan tour: Check South Africa squad for Tests, ODIs, and T20Is

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Good news for govt employees! This state to pay September salaries in advance due to...; check details

Russian President Putin proposes 1-year extension of nuclear arms treaty with US, urges Donald Trump to...

Can artificial intelligence destroy humanity? AI experts warn of human extinction risks

India's plan to tap Myanmar’s rare earth elements at risk? Know here

New Expressway to reduce travel time between Ayodhya and Varanasi by..., check details

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's daughter BREAKS SILENCE to her 'angry with mom' viral video, reveals real reason for such reaction: 'Let a girl...'

Pakistan management protests over Fakhar Zaman's dismissal in IND vs PAK Super 4 match

Supreme Court issues BIG remark on defamation law: 'Time has come to...'

Can Europe become new land of opportunities for Indian professionals after Donald Trump’s $100K H1B shock?

Who is Inderjit Singh Gosal? Close aide of Khalistani terrorist Pannun, arrested on charges of...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Good news for govt employees! This state to pay September salaries in advance due to...; check details

Good news for govt employees! This state to pay September salaries in advance du

Russian President Putin proposes 1-year extension of nuclear arms treaty with US, urges Donald Trump to...

Russian President Putin proposes 1-year extension of nuclear arms treaty with US

Can artificial intelligence destroy humanity? AI experts warn of human extinction risks

Can artificial intelligence destroy humanity? AI experts warn of extinction risk

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from

Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection

HomeCricket

CRICKET

Quinton de Kock reverses ODI retirement ahead of Pakistan tour: Check South Africa squad for Tests, ODIs, and T20Is

Ahead of Pakistan tour, star South African wicketkeeper batter Quinton de Kock has reversed his ODI retirement and is also set to play first international game after a year.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Sep 22, 2025, 07:07 PM IST

Quinton de Kock reverses ODI retirement ahead of Pakistan tour: Check South Africa squad for Tests, ODIs, and T20Is
Quinton de Kock announced his ODI retirement in 2023
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

South Africa's star wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock has reversed his ODI retirement for the upcoming Pakistan tour. He has been named in the squad for the ODI and T20I for the Pakistan tour. His last international appearance came last year in the T20 World Cup final against India, which was played in Barbados in June 2024. de Kock announced his ODI retirement after the ICC World Cup 2023, and his latest decision is being seen as quite vital for the Proteas side, aiming for the upcoming 2026 T20 World Cup and 2027 50-over World Cup.

Apart from him, a piece of bad news has arrived for the South African side as their Test skipper, Temba Bavuma, has been ruled out of the squad due to a calf strain. He picked up the injury during the recent limited-overs tour of England and is expected to miss action for at least six to eight weeks. In his absence, Aiden Markram will lead the Test side on the Pakistan tour.

Simon Harmer has also made it into the Test squad, who last played the format in March 2023. Many other all-format players have been rested for the upcoming tour.

South Africa squads for Tests, ODIs and T20Is for Pakistan tour

Test squad: Aiden Markram (C), David Bedingham, Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Tony de Zorzi, Zubayr Hamza, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj (2nd Test only), Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Prenelan Subrayen, Kyle Verreynne

 

T20I squad: David Miller (C), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, George Linde, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi, Naba Peter, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Andile Simelane, Lizaad Williams

 

ODI squad: Matthew Breetzke (C), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Donovan Ferreira, Bjorn Fortuin, George Linde, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi, Ngaba Peter, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Sinethemba Qeshile

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Shahbaz Sharif calls Kashmir issue crucial to India-Pakistan relations, likens region with Gaza because…
Shahbaz Sharif calls Kashmir issue crucial to India-Pakistan relations, likens r
Which nation has biggest gold reserves in 2025? Where does India stand?
Which nation has biggest gold reserves in 2025? Where does India stand?
Asia Cup 2025: Sahibzada Farhan's AK-47 gesture during Ind vs Pak match reignites debate on cricket ties with Pakistan
Asia Cup 2025: Sahibzada Farhan's AK-47 gesture during Ind vs Pak match reignite
Why US-India flight tickets are so expensive? 4Chan’s ‘Operation Clog the Toilet’ linked to airfare surge amid Trump H-1B visa restrictions
Why US-India flight tickets are so expensive? 4Chan’s ‘Operation Clog the Toilet
UK, Australia, Canada recognise state of Palestine: 'Not a reward for Hamas'
UK, Australia, Canada recognise state of Palestine: 'Not a reward for Hamas'
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from
Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE