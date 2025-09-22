Quinton de Kock reverses ODI retirement ahead of Pakistan tour: Check South Africa squad for Tests, ODIs, and T20Is

Ahead of Pakistan tour, star South African wicketkeeper batter Quinton de Kock has reversed his ODI retirement and is also set to play first international game after a year.

South Africa's star wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock has reversed his ODI retirement for the upcoming Pakistan tour. He has been named in the squad for the ODI and T20I for the Pakistan tour. His last international appearance came last year in the T20 World Cup final against India, which was played in Barbados in June 2024. de Kock announced his ODI retirement after the ICC World Cup 2023, and his latest decision is being seen as quite vital for the Proteas side, aiming for the upcoming 2026 T20 World Cup and 2027 50-over World Cup.

Apart from him, a piece of bad news has arrived for the South African side as their Test skipper, Temba Bavuma, has been ruled out of the squad due to a calf strain. He picked up the injury during the recent limited-overs tour of England and is expected to miss action for at least six to eight weeks. In his absence, Aiden Markram will lead the Test side on the Pakistan tour.

Simon Harmer has also made it into the Test squad, who last played the format in March 2023. Many other all-format players have been rested for the upcoming tour.

South Africa squads for Tests, ODIs and T20Is for Pakistan tour

Test squad: Aiden Markram (C), David Bedingham, Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Tony de Zorzi, Zubayr Hamza, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj (2nd Test only), Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Prenelan Subrayen, Kyle Verreynne

T20I squad: David Miller (C), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, George Linde, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi, Naba Peter, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Andile Simelane, Lizaad Williams

ODI squad: Matthew Breetzke (C), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Donovan Ferreira, Bjorn Fortuin, George Linde, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi, Ngaba Peter, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Sinethemba Qeshile