Queensland vs Western Australia, Marsh One-Day Cup 2019 Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for QUN vs WAU

Queensland vs Western Australia

Dream11 Prediction - Queensland vs Western Australia: Marsh One-Day Cup 2019

QUN vs WAU Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Queensland vs Western Australia Marsh One-Day Cup 2019, October 30 at Carrara Oval in Queensland.

Western Australia vs Queensland (WAU vs QUN) Dream11

Wicketkeeper – Josh Philippe

Batters – Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, D’Arcy Short, Max Bryant, Matthew Renshaw

All-Rounders – Marcus Stoinis (C), Ben Cutting (VC)

Bowlers – Jhye Richardson, Mark Steketee, Matthew Kuhnemann

WAU vs QUN My Dream11 Team

Josh Philippe, Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, D’Arcy Short, Max Bryant, Matthew Renshaw, Marcus Stoinis (C), Ben Cutting (VC), Jhye Richardson, Mark Steketee, Matthew Kuhnemann

WAU vs QUN Probable Playing 11

Western Australia possible XI: Josh Philippe (WK), D’Arcy Short, Shaun Marsh (C), Cameron Bancroft, Marcus Stoinis, Hilton Cartwright, Aaron Hardie, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Liam O’Connor, Matt Kelly, Jhye Richardson.

Queensland possible XI: Usman Khawaja (C), Max Bryant, Marnus Labuschagne, Matthew Renshaw, Joe Burns, Ben Cutting, James Peirson (WK), Mitch Swepson/Michael Neser, Xavier Bartlett, Mark Steketee, Matthew Kuhnemann.

Check Dream11 Prediction / WAU Dream11 Team / Western Australia​ Dream11 Team / QUN Dream11 Team / Queensland​ Dream11 Team / Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more