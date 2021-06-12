QUE vs PES Dream11 Predictions: Best picks for Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2021 match in Abu Dhabi
QUE vs PES PSL 2021 Dream11 Team Prediction: Best Player's list of today's game, Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi Dream 11 Team Player List.
Quetta Gladiators will take on Peshawar Zalmi in Match No 19 of Pakistan Super League 2021 | Photo: PSL
Quetta Gladiators were deflated by Islamabad United after they chased down 133 runs in just 10 overs. The Gladiators still have only one win on board and their qualification chances are slowly and gradually going away from them.
Gladiators face the Peshawar Zalmi, who also lost their last game against the table-toppers high-flying Lahore Qalandars. While both teams would be looking to win, Zalmi still have their destiny in their own hands as far as qualification for the top-four is concerned.
Dream11 Prediction – Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi – 19th match of Pakistan Super League 2021
QUE vs PES Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi
Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi My Dream11 Team
Wicketkeeper: Sarfraz Ahmed
Batsmen: Faf du Plessis, Jake Weatherald, Azam Khan, David Miller, Sherfane Rutherford
All-rounders: Shoaib Malik, Fabian Allen
Bowlers: Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Irfan, Mohammad Hasnain
QUE vs PES Probable Playing XIs
Quetta Gladiators: Faf du Plessis, Usman Khan, Jake Weatherald, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c & wk), Azam Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Jack Wildermuth, Mohammad Hasnain, Khurram Shahzad, Zahid Mahmood, Naseem Shah
Peshawar Zalmi: Kamran Akmal (wk), Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, David Miller, Umaid Asif, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Fabian Allen, Wahab Riaz (c), Mohammad Irfan, Mohammad Imran
Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi My Dream11 Playing XI
Faf du Plessis, Jake Weatherald, Azam Khan, Sarfraz Ahmed, David Miller, Sherfane Rutherford, Shoaib Malik(c), Fabian Allen(vc), Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Irfan, Mohammad Hasnain
Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi Match Details
The match begins at 9.30 PM IST and will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, June 12. The match will telecast on the Sony Sports network and will live stream on Sony Liv in India.
Squads
Quetta Gladiators: Usman Khan, Faf du Plessis, Jake Weatherald, Sarfaraz Ahmed(w/c), Azam Khan, Andre Russell, Mohammad Nawaz, Jack Wildermuth, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Hasnain, Zahid Mahmood, Naseem Shah, Cameron Delport, Usman Shinwari, Anwar Ali, Zahir Khan, Hassan Khan, Saim Ayub, Arish Ali Khan, Abdul Nasir
Peshawar Zalmi: Kamran Akmal(w), Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, David Miller, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Fabian Allen, Wahab Riaz(c), Umaid Asif, Mohammad Imran, Mohammad Irfan, Imam-ul-Haq, Fidel Edwards, Amad Butt, Bismillah Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Waqar Salamkheil, Mohammad Aamir Khan