QUE vs PES Dream11 Predictions: Best picks for Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2021 match in Abu Dhabi

Quetta Gladiators were deflated by Islamabad United after they chased down 133 runs in just 10 overs. The Gladiators still have only one win on board and their qualification chances are slowly and gradually going away from them.

Gladiators face the Peshawar Zalmi, who also lost their last game against the table-toppers high-flying Lahore Qalandars. While both teams would be looking to win, Zalmi still have their destiny in their own hands as far as qualification for the top-four is concerned.

Dream11 Prediction – Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi – 19th match of Pakistan Super League 2021

Also read PSL 2021 live streaming: When and where to watch Pakistan Super League

QUE vs PES Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi

Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Sarfraz Ahmed

Batsmen: Faf du Plessis, Jake Weatherald, Azam Khan, David Miller, Sherfane Rutherford

All-rounders: Shoaib Malik, Fabian Allen

Bowlers: Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Irfan, Mohammad Hasnain

QUE vs PES Probable Playing XIs

Quetta Gladiators: Faf du Plessis, Usman Khan, Jake Weatherald, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c & wk), Azam Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Jack Wildermuth, Mohammad Hasnain, Khurram Shahzad, Zahid Mahmood, Naseem Shah

Peshawar Zalmi: Kamran Akmal (wk), Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, David Miller, Umaid Asif, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Fabian Allen, Wahab Riaz (c), Mohammad Irfan, Mohammad Imran

Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi My Dream11 Playing XI

Faf du Plessis, Jake Weatherald, Azam Khan, Sarfraz Ahmed, David Miller, Sherfane Rutherford, Shoaib Malik(c), Fabian Allen(vc), Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Irfan, Mohammad Hasnain

Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi Match Details

The match begins at 9.30 PM IST and will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, June 12. The match will telecast on the Sony Sports network and will live stream on Sony Liv in India.

Squads

Quetta Gladiators: Usman Khan, Faf du Plessis, Jake Weatherald, Sarfaraz Ahmed(w/c), Azam Khan, Andre Russell, Mohammad Nawaz, Jack Wildermuth, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Hasnain, Zahid Mahmood, Naseem Shah, Cameron Delport, Usman Shinwari, Anwar Ali, Zahir Khan, Hassan Khan, Saim Ayub, Arish Ali Khan, Abdul Nasir

Peshawar Zalmi: Kamran Akmal(w), Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, David Miller, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Fabian Allen, Wahab Riaz(c), Umaid Asif, Mohammad Imran, Mohammad Irfan, Imam-ul-Haq, Fidel Edwards, Amad Butt, Bismillah Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Waqar Salamkheil, Mohammad Aamir Khan