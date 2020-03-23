'Quarantine or Jail': Gautam Gambhir calls for strict measures to avoid further spread of coronavirus in India

India so far has 433 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, as per the Health Ministry, while numerius have died due to the highly contagious virus.

Former Team India opener Gautam Gambhir has asked for 'Quarantine or Jail' in Delhi to raise awareness against the coronavirus outbreak in India.

The BJP MLA took to Twitter to express his thoughts as people still keep flocking the street in numbers and not staying indoors.

"खुद भी जाएँगे और परिवार को भी ले जाएँगे ! Quarantine या जेल ! पूरे समाज पर ख़तरा ना बने और घर पर रहें ! जंग नौकरी और व्यापार से नहीं, ज़िंदगी से है ! ज़रूरी सेवायें देने वाले परेशान ना हों इसका भी ध्यान रखें ! LOCKDOWN !!!! का पालन करें जय हिंद," Gambhir tweet read.

("You will also go and take your family too! Quarantine or Jail! Do not be a threat to the whole society and stay at home! The battle is not with jobs and business, but with life! Those who provide essential services should not be disturbed. LOCKDOWN !!!! Follow Jai Hind")

HERE IS THE POST:

खुद भी जाएँगे और परिवार को भी ले जाएँगे !

Quarantine या जेल !



पूरे समाज पर ख़तरा ना बने और घर पर रहें ! जंग नौकरी और व्यापार से नहीं, ज़िंदगी से है ! ज़रूरी सेवायें देने वाले परेशान ना हों इसका भी ध्यान रखें !

LOCKDOWN !!!! का पालन करें

जय हिंद — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) March 23, 2020

The coronavirus outbreak has brought all sports activities to a halt and players are practising social distancing and self-isolation during the pandemic. The World Health Organisation (WHO) and the governments all around are urging people to stay at home.

The rapid spread of Coronavirus worldwide has started seeing its serious impacts.

