Cricket

Cricket

Qalandars vs Deccan Gladiators T10 Dream 11 Prediction: Best picks for QAL vs DG Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021

QAL vs DG T10 Dream 11 Team Prediction: Best Player's list of today's game, Qalandars vs Deccan Gladiators Dream 11 Team Player List.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 31, 2021, 04:20 PM IST

The 12th match of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 will see Qalandars all set to play the Deccan Gladiators in their third game of the season at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Both the teams are coming off a victory against the Team Abu Dhabi and it has also been all about the top order for both Qalandars and the Gladiators. 

However, the Gladiators had defeated the Qalandars two times in a row last season and they would expect their bowlers to deliver if they were to grab the second win of their campaign.

As for the Qalandars, they have been exceptional with both bat and ball and Shahid Afridi was magnificent in the last game.

Dream11 Prediction – Qalandars vs Deccan Gladiators – 12th match Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021

QAL vs DG Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Qalandars vs Deccan Gladiators

Qalandars vs Deccan Gladiators My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Azam Khan, Mohammad Shahzad

Batsmen: Tom Banton (C), Cameron Delport (VC), Sohail Akhtar, Sharjeel Khan

All-rounders: Kieron Pollard, Shahid Afridi

Bowlers: Zahoor Khan, Sultan Ahmed, Chris Jordan​

QAL vs DG Probable Playing XIs

Qalandars: Tom Banton, Sharjeel Khan, Sohail Akhtar (c), Asif Ali, Ben Dunk (wk), Samit Patel, Sohail Tanvir, Chris Jordan, Shahid Afrid, Sultan Ahmed, Ahmad Daniyal.

Deccan Gladiators: Azam Khan, Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Cameron Delport, Imtiaz Ahmed, Prashant Gupta, Sunil Narine, Kieron Pollard (c), Imran Tahir, Aaron Summers, Zahoor Khan, Ravi Rampaul.

Qalandars vs Deccan Gladiators My Dream11 Playing XI

Azam Khan, Mohammad Shahzad, Tom Banton (C), Cameron Delport (VC), Sohail Akhtar, Sharjeel Khan, Kieron Pollard, Shahid Afridi, Zahoor Khan, Sultan Ahmed, Chris Jordan

Qalandars vs Deccan Gladiators Match Details

The match will begin at 10:00 PM IST and will take place at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on January 31.

Squads

Qalandars: Tom Banton, Sharjeel Khan, Sohail Akhtar (c), Asif Ali, Ben Dunk (wk), Samit Patel, Sohail Tanvir, Chris Jordan, Shahid Afridi, Sultan Ahmed, Ahmad Daniyal, F Ahmed, Mohammad Taha, Kurshid Anwar, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Ali Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai.

Deccan Gladiators: Azam Khan, Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Cameron Delport, Imtiaz Ahmed, Prashant Gupta, Sunil Narine, Kieron Pollard (c), Imran Tahir, Aaron Summers, Zahoor Khan, Ravi Rampaul, Zeeshan Zameer, Hafeez ur Rahman, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Anwar Ali, Hamdan Tahir, Yasir Kaleem.

 

