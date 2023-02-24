PV Sindhu parts ways with Park Tae Sang, coach pens emotional note

File Photo

South Korean coach Park Tae Sang confirmed on Friday, February 24th that he and two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu had parted ways. After nearly four years of collaboration, Park confirmed that Sindhu had sought a change of direction following a lacklustre start to the 2023 season.

Park Tae Sang has been collaborating with PV Sindhu since the 2019 World Championships. Initially recruited by the Badminton Association of India as the men's singles coach of the team, Park began working with Sindhu in 2019. Under Park's guidance, Sindhu achieved remarkable success, claiming the World Championships gold, the Tokyo Olympics bronze, and the Commonwealth Games gold - a long-awaited addition to her impressive trophy cabinet.

Sindhu has had a lackluster start to 2023 after recovering from an ankle injury that caused her to miss the second half of the 2022 season, including the World Championships in Tokyo. Sindhu was defeated by Carolina Marin in the first round of the Malaysia Open and suffered a shocking upset to lower-ranked Supanida Katethong of Thailand in the India Open in January.

"Hello, it's been a while since I said hello. I came back to Hyderabad a few days ago. And I want to say thank you to everyone who worried about my father. To be honest, my father's condition is not good yet. So I felt heavy walking back to India," Park said in an Instagram post on Friday.

"And I'd like to talk about my relationship with @pvsindhu1 , which many people have asked about. She has made disappointing moves in all recent matches, and as a coach, I feel responsible."

"So she wanted a change and said she would find a new coach. I decided to respect and follow her decision. I'm sorry that I can't be with her until the next Olympics, but now I'm going to support her from afar. I will remember every moment with her. I would like to thank everyone who has been supporting and encouraging me," he added.

Sindhu was part of India's squad for the Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championship, but the star shuttler was defeated by World No. 73 Gao Fang Jie in a three-game semi-final against China. She also suffered a straight-game loss to Malaysia's Wong Ling Ching in the round-robin stage, highlighting her struggles against the top-ranked players in the tournament.

