'Putting our own guys down': Harbhajan Singh shuts down trolls for targeting Arshdeep Singh

Harbhajan Singh defends Arshdeep Singh after India's loss

Arshdeep Singh had to endure the wrath of Indian fans who trolled the young pacer for dropping Asif Ali's catch. Such is the rivalry between India and Pakistan that emotions run high, and often fans do not understand their limits.

Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh came out in Arshdeep's defence as he shut down trolls who were targeting the Indian pacer. Singh took to Twitter and came up with a classy response, as he wrote that nobody drops catches on purpose.

"Stop criticising young @arshdeepsinghh No one drop the catch purposely..we are proud of our boys .. Pakistan played better..," wrote Harbhajan after India's five-wicket loss against Pakistan on Sunday in the Super 4 stage of Asia Cup 2022.

His tweet further read, "shame on such people who r putting our own guys down by saying cheap things on this platform bout arsh and team.. Arsh is GOLD."

Stop criticising young @arshdeepsinghh No one drop the catch purposely..we are proud of our boys .. Pakistan played better.. shame on such people who r putting our own guys down by saying cheap things on this platform bout arsh and team.. Arsh is GOLD — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) September 4, 2022

