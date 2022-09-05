Search icon
'Putting our own guys down': Harbhajan Singh shuts down trolls for targeting Arshdeep Singh

Former Indian pacer Harbhajan Singh took to Twitter immediately after the match between India and Pakistan ended to defend Arshdeep Singh.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 05, 2022, 12:13 AM IST

Harbhajan Singh defends Arshdeep Singh after India's loss

Arshdeep Singh had to endure the wrath of Indian fans who trolled the young pacer for dropping Asif Ali's catch. Such is the rivalry between India and Pakistan that emotions run high, and often fans do not understand their limits. 

Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh came out in Arshdeep's defence as he shut down trolls who were targeting the Indian pacer. Singh took to Twitter and came up with a classy response, as he wrote that nobody drops catches on purpose. 

"Stop criticising young @arshdeepsinghh No one drop the catch purposely..we are proud of our boys .. Pakistan played better..," wrote Harbhajan after India's five-wicket loss against Pakistan on Sunday in the Super 4 stage of Asia Cup 2022. 

READ| IND vs PAK: Arshdeep Singh drops a dolly as Asif Ali gets lifeline, watch video

His tweet further read, "shame on such people who r putting our own guys down by saying cheap things on this platform bout arsh and team.. Arsh is GOLD."

More to follow...

