'Put it in writing': BCCI asked MS Dhoni to step down, late-night email sealed his exit

MS Dhoni’s exit from leadership wasn’t entirely sudden, with reports claiming the BCCI had urged him to put in writing his willingness to move on. A late-night email reportedly confirmed the transition, offering fresh insight into how one of Indian cricket’s biggest captaincy changes unfolded.

It was January 2017. MS Dhoni had done it all as captain—literally everything. He was the only one to win all three big ICC trophies back then. The man had checked every box. Two years before, he’d already quit Test cricket, throwing all his energy into T20Is and ODIs. He’d led India with that trademark intensity at the 2015 World Cup and again at the 2016 World T20, but both times India fell in the semis. Now, with the next World Cup coming up in England, Dhoni’s famous “process” was in motion again.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli was waiting in the wings. Then, just four days into the new year, the news broke—Dhoni was stepping down. India’s most successful captain was handing over the reins. Ten years at the top, and now it was Kohli’s turn.

Maybe Dhoni would have waited a little longer, but the nudge came from BCCI’s chief selector MSK Prasad and Jatin Paranjpe. They sat down with Dhoni and told him the time felt right.

“Mahi was batting. He kept batting for an hour, and MSK and I were just looking at each other. We had prepared how to tell him in the most respectful way. So we went to him and said, ‘You know, Mahi, I think it’s the right time to move on.’ So, he told MSK, ‘Anna, this is the perfect decision. Let me know what you want from me.’ MSK told him that he will have to put it in writing that you are ready to move on. He said, ‘Alright, I will do it.’ Late at night, we received an email: ‘I would like to step down’. We had to make this decision. We were criticised for it as well, but these are the tough decisions that you have to take,” Paranjpe said on The Great Cricket Indian Show.

With Dhoni stepping aside, Kohli took full control. He was already leading the Test side and had taken India to some real highs. Under Dhoni’s watchful eye, Kohli captained the team at the 2019 World Cup in England. Former fielding coach R Sridhar, in his book, wrote that Kohli was actually getting impatient—he wanted the all-format captaincy earlier. But coach Ravi Shastri told him to hang on. Dhoni would hand it over when he felt Kohli was ready.

Eventually, Dhoni decided the moment had come. He backed Kohli, completely. That support meant a lot—Kohli could lean on Dhoni’s vast experience from behind the stumps. Paranjpe said Dhoni didn’t hesitate for a second. He wanted to help Kohli build the best white-ball team India could field in the years ahead.

“He also said Don’t worry. I will work completely with Virat. He is like my brother. I will do everything that is required of me for him. Whatever experience I have, I will give it to him. And we’ll make a good team,” the former selector added.

