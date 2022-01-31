PSL 2022: Pushpa fever reaches Pakistan as Haris Rauf performs Allu Arjun's 'Srivalli' with Rashid Khan - WATCH

Not just India, but Australia, West Indies, Afghanistan and now Pakistan, Allu Arjun-starrer 'Pushpa: The Rise' has reached places. From numerous cricketers performing on the star's hook steps, it was now time for Haris Rauf to also give it a try.

It all happened after Afghan spinner Rashid Khan made his Lahore Qalandars teammate dance to the tunes of the 'Srivalli' song. The 23-year-old performed the hook step with Rauf and the crafty spinner shared the video of the same on his social media handles.

He captioned it: "No glasses but still ok going on with Trend Laka Da Mar @harisraufofficial."

WATCH:

The Afghan spinner is currently part of the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022. With two points to their name, the side is currently placed fourth in the points table.

As far as the Indian Premier League (IPL) is concerned, Rashid Khan was one of the top attractions in the cash-rich league and was surprisingly not retained by the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) ahead of the 2022 edition.

However, he was later taken by the newly-introduced Ahmedabad franchise for the upcoming season. They named Khan as one of their three draft picks along with Hardik Pandya and Shubman Gill.

He will pocket INR 15 crores to represent the Hardik Pandya-led side in the 15th edition. In the IPL, the bowler bagged 93 wickets from 76 IPL matches so far at a brilliant economy rate of 6.33.