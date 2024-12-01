Chahar had been a part of the Chennai Super Kings since 2018 and had hoped to continue his successful tenure with the franchise.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) auction process is known for its unpredictability, making it challenging to foresee where a player will end up. Deepak Chahar, a pivotal player for the Chennai Super Kings in recent years, found himself in the midst of a fierce bidding war between his current team and the Mumbai Indians. Ultimately, he was signed by the Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians, marking a significant shift in his IPL journey.

Chahar had been a part of the Chennai Super Kings since 2018 and had hoped to continue his successful tenure with the franchise. However, the dynamics of the auction introduced a surprising twist to his story. Despite not being retained by CSK, Chahar harbored no ill feelings towards the team.

"Mahi bhai has supported me from the start, that's why I wanted to go to CSK. But my name came on the second day at the auction, so I had a fair idea that it would be difficult for me to get back to CSK. They had a low purse, but still bid till INR 9 crore despite a purse of INR 13 crore," Chahar said.

Char's name was brought up during the auction on Day 2. At that point, CSK had already used up most of their budget, leaving only Rs. 13 crore remaining. The fast bowler acknowledged that he was aware it would be challenging for the Yellow Army to retain him in their squad.

"I had made up my mind that it would be difficult. Last year, my name came first, that's why it was easier to get back to CSK," he said.

Chahar has thrived at CSK over the years, particularly under the mentorship of MS Dhoni. However, the upcoming IPL 2025 season presents him with a new chance to reinvent himself. Chahar has been absent from Team India's plans for some time.

Teaming up with Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, and Suryakumar Yadav is anticipated to provide a significant boost to his international career as well.

