IPL 2022 Mega-Auction: Check purse, available slots with each franchise

Cricket fans mark your calendars as the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction will be taking place on February 12 and 13 in Bangalore with a total of 590 players all set to go under the hammer.

All 10 franchises have surely started their brainstorming and with the 15th edition all set to a grand affair with two new teams coming into the picture, the eagerness to get the best players under their wings is higher.

Earlier, the eight existing sides were asked to retain a maximum of four players and while some used all their cards, others saved money for the bidding events. As far as the two new teams are concerned - Ahmedabad, and Lucknow - they picked three players apiece from the list of non-retained players.

The 10 IPL franchisees – Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Delhi Capitals (DC), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Mumbai Indians (MI), Punjab Kings (PBKS), Rajasthan Royals (RR), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Team Ahmedabad – will all be bidding to have some of the biggest cricketing names namely Faf du Plessis, David Warner, Pat Cummins, Kagiso Rabada, Trent Boult, Quinton de Kock, Jonny Bairstow, Jason Holder, Dwayne Bravo, Shakib Al Hasan, Wanindu Hasaranga and more.

The highest reserve price this year is at INR 2 crore and as many as 48 players have chosen to place themselves in this bracket, while 20 players have chosen their base price of INR 1.5 crore while 34 players are on the list of cricketers with a reserve price of INR 1 crore.

A look at the salary cap left for each franchise for the 2022 Player Auction:

A total of 370 Indian players and 220 overseas players will be up for grabs with opportunities will also be given to India's U19 stars such as Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal, Rajvardhan Hangargekar and also IPL 2021 stars like Devdutt Padikkal, Harshal Patel, Krunal Pandya, Shahrukh Khan, Deepak Hooda, Avesh Khan, and more.