Wasim Akram, a cricket legend from Pakistan, is singing the praises of India's captain Rohit Sharma after his stunning performance in the 2025 Champions Trophy match against Bangladesh. Akram revealed that he's been a fan of Rohit's since 2008, when the young batter first made a name for himself with a breakthrough performance.

Rohit Sharma achieved a remarkable milestone, scoring 11,000 runs in One Day Internationals, during India's Champions Trophy 2025 match against Bangladesh on February 20, 2025. This feat made him the second-fastest batter to reach this milestone, right after Virat Kohli. Sharma is now the fourth Indian and 10th player overall to achieve this milestone in the 50-over format ¹.

He played a crucial role in India's victory, scoring 41 runs off 36 balls, including 7 fours, and forming a strong opening partnership with Shubman Gill. His impressive performance helped India reach the target of 229 runs before he was bowled out by Taskin Ahmed.

On The Dressing Room, Wasim Akram heaped praises on Rohit's impressive performance saying, " Puri team se nahi ho raha hota hai, ye akela kar jaata hai (The entire team can't do it, but Rohit Sharma can single-handedly achieve it)." Reminiscing about his innings in the 2008 tri-series in Australia, also featuring Sri Lanka, he described Rohit as "a special player" and recalled his debut, saying, "Players like him are rare." He remembered Rohit scoring 70 in Hobart and how he and fellow commentators, including Ravi Shastri, Sunil Gavaskar, and others, unanimously predicted that Rohit was "destined for greatness".

“It was the lazy elegance. There are batters who play a shot and you can see the effort behind but Rohit used to just time the ball without applying much effort. He’s just special," he added.

Nikhil Chopra, on the other hand, analyzed Rohit Sharma's innings, noting that he was initially troubled by left-arm seamer Mustafizur Rahman. However, Rohit showed his experience by stepping out and breaking Mustafizur's rhythm, forcing the bowler to change his strategy.

Meanwhile, India is riding high on confidence after a six-wicket win over Bangladesh, setting them up perfectly for their next big match against Pakistan. On the other hand, Pakistan, the current champions, are feeling the heat after a crushing 60-run loss to New Zealand, leaving their tournament hopes hanging in the balance.