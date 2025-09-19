Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

RRB NTPC Result 2025 for graduate level released; get direct LINK, steps to download here

Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan Rs 100 crore net worth: Know more about Rs 37 crore Panchsheel Park property, Alibaug estate of Rs 12.91 crore, Mercedes GLS, BMW 730 LD

Zubeen Garg death: Vishal Dadlani, Pritam, Vishal Mishra, Armaan Malik, Papon are shocked by Ya Ali singer's sudden demise

Neeraj Chopra's first reaction after poor show at World Athletics Championship: 'It wasn't my...'

'Don’t finish below Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem': How coach’s words fueled Sachin Yadav’s 86.27m stunner at World Athletics Championships

'I'm Muslim but love this colour': Delhi man goes viral with Cosmic Orange iPhone 17

The Ba***ds of Bollywood: Was Tamannaah Bhatia's song Ghafoor removed from Aryan Khan's Netflix show at last minute?

India reacts to Saudi Arabia, Pakistan defence pact: 'We expect that this strategic...'

Telangana teacher’s dance with students goes viral with 5 million views; have you watched it yet?

Punjab to Kanpur to Abu Dhabi: Indian-origin stars to watch in Oman's Asia Cup 2025 clash against India

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Is French President Emmanuel Macron's wife Brigitte male? Know transgender controversy in detail

Is French President Emmanuel Macron's wife Brigitte male? Know transgender row..

RRB NTPC Result 2025 for graduate level released; get direct LINK, steps to download here

RRB NTPC Result 2025 for graduate level released; get direct LINK, steps to down

Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan Rs 100 crore net worth: Know more about Rs 37 crore Panchsheel Park property, Alibaug estate of Rs 12.91 crore, Mercedes GLS, BMW 730 LD

Aryan, Suhana Rs 100 cr net worth: Know more about Rs 37 crore Panchsheel Park

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from

Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection

HomeCricket

CRICKET

Punjab to Kanpur to Abu Dhabi: Indian-origin stars to watch in Oman's Asia Cup 2025 clash against India

The Oman team is bolstered by a significant contingent of Indian-origin cricketers, many of whom have made remarkable journeys to represent the Gulf nation on a global stage.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 19, 2025, 04:47 PM IST

Punjab to Kanpur to Abu Dhabi: Indian-origin stars to watch in Oman's Asia Cup 2025 clash against India
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

When India plays Oman in their last Group A match of the Asia Cup 2025, it's more than just a game. For some Oman players, it's personal—a chance to play against the country where they were born. Oman's team has many cricketers of Indian origin who worked hard to represent the Gulf nation. Oman's captain, Jatinder Singh, from Ludhiana, Punjab, has been a key player in Oman's batting for years. He relocated to Oman in 2003. He has played in 66 T20Is and 61 ODIs, amassing over 3,000 runs in total across formats. He was also part of Oman's team in the Emerging T20 Asia Cup, where he was seen mingling with players like Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma. As Oman's top run-scorer in white-ball cricket, he was named captain of the team in October 2024. 

Vinayak Shukla, a wicketkeeper-batsman from Kanpur, is another player to watch. He works as a data operator to support his cricket career and has a story of never giving up. He left India to chase his dreams and will meet childhood friends from the Indian team, like Kuldeep Yadav. Shukla said it's a great chance for him and his team to play against teams like Pakistan and India. He added that they watched these players on TV growing up and that he's nervous but also excited.

Samay Shrivastava, born in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, brings an Indian to Oman's spin bowling. His leg-spin could be a challenge for the Indian batsmen on the Abu Dhabi pitch. Also, Aryan Bisht, a young all-rounder from Mumbai who has shown potential, is in the squad and might get to play the Indian team.

This match means a lot to these players. It shows their hard work and a chance to show what they can do to the world, talents can come from anywhere.

Here’s the complete Oman squad for the Asia Cup: Jatinder Singh (c), Hammad Mirza, Vinayak Shukla, Sufyan Yousuf, Ashish Odedera, Aamir Kaleem, Mohammed Nadeem, Sufyan Mehmood, Aryan Bisht, Karan Sonavale, Zikriya Islam, Hassnain Ali Shah, Faisal Shah, Muhammed Imran, Nadeem Khan, Shakeel Ahmad, Samay Shrivastava.

Also read| IND vs OMN Asia Cup 2025: Jasprit Bumrah, Shivam Dube out; Arshdeep Singh to play? Check India's probable XI vs Oman

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
BIG Blow to India: THIS star cricketer ruled out of Australia ODI series due to..., name is...
BIG Blow to India: THIS star cricketer ruled out of Australia ODI series due to.
Deepika Paudkone removed from Kalki Part 2: Source REVEALS actress thought she was 'indispensable', already shot.., hints at producers' loss
Deepika removed from Kalki Part 2: Source REVEALS actress thought she was..
Meet man, India’s youngest IITian who cracked IIT-JEE at 13, completed PhD at 24, worked at Apple, he is now doing...
Meet man, India’s youngest IITian who cracked IIT-JEE at 13, completed PhD at 24
Zubeen Garg death: Vishal Dadlani, Pritam, Vishal Mishra, Armaan Malik, Papon are shocked by Ya Ali singer's sudden demise
Zubeen Garg death: Vishal Dadlani, Pritam, Papon pay tribute to Ya Ali singer
Parvatmala Project: Transforming Pilgrimage Travel with Ropeways in Uttarakhand
Parvatmala Project: Transforming Pilgrimage Travel with Ropeways in Uttarakhand
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from
Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE