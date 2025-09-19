Punjab to Kanpur to Abu Dhabi: Indian-origin stars to watch in Oman's Asia Cup 2025 clash against India

The Oman team is bolstered by a significant contingent of Indian-origin cricketers, many of whom have made remarkable journeys to represent the Gulf nation on a global stage.

When India plays Oman in their last Group A match of the Asia Cup 2025, it's more than just a game. For some Oman players, it's personal—a chance to play against the country where they were born. Oman's team has many cricketers of Indian origin who worked hard to represent the Gulf nation. Oman's captain, Jatinder Singh, from Ludhiana, Punjab, has been a key player in Oman's batting for years. He relocated to Oman in 2003. He has played in 66 T20Is and 61 ODIs, amassing over 3,000 runs in total across formats. He was also part of Oman's team in the Emerging T20 Asia Cup, where he was seen mingling with players like Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma. As Oman's top run-scorer in white-ball cricket, he was named captain of the team in October 2024.

Vinayak Shukla, a wicketkeeper-batsman from Kanpur, is another player to watch. He works as a data operator to support his cricket career and has a story of never giving up. He left India to chase his dreams and will meet childhood friends from the Indian team, like Kuldeep Yadav. Shukla said it's a great chance for him and his team to play against teams like Pakistan and India. He added that they watched these players on TV growing up and that he's nervous but also excited.

Samay Shrivastava, born in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, brings an Indian to Oman's spin bowling. His leg-spin could be a challenge for the Indian batsmen on the Abu Dhabi pitch. Also, Aryan Bisht, a young all-rounder from Mumbai who has shown potential, is in the squad and might get to play the Indian team.

This match means a lot to these players. It shows their hard work and a chance to show what they can do to the world, talents can come from anywhere.

Here’s the complete Oman squad for the Asia Cup: Jatinder Singh (c), Hammad Mirza, Vinayak Shukla, Sufyan Yousuf, Ashish Odedera, Aamir Kaleem, Mohammed Nadeem, Sufyan Mehmood, Aryan Bisht, Karan Sonavale, Zikriya Islam, Hassnain Ali Shah, Faisal Shah, Muhammed Imran, Nadeem Khan, Shakeel Ahmad, Samay Shrivastava.

