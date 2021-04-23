Trending#

IPL 2021: Punjab Kings win toss and opt to field, youngster Ravi Bishnoi comes in for Murugan Ashwin

Defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) remain unchanged against Punjab Kings (PBKS).


Punjab Kings win toss and opt to field, youngster Ravi Bishnoi comes in

Apr 23, 2021

The 17th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will see Punjab Kings (PBKS) field first against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. While the defending champions remain unchanged, Punjab makes one change and gets in youngster Ravi Bishnoi for Murugan Ashwin.

Teams:

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): KL Rahul(w/c), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Moises Henriques, Shahrukh Khan, Fabian Allen, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh.