PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 Live Streaming: Punjab Kings will face Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Qualifier 1 of IPL 2025 at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh.

The IPL 2025 is heating up as we approach the final stages, with the top two teams of the season, Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), set to clash in the first qualifier at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh on May 29. Both teams have had an impressive season and are strong contenders for their first IPL title this year. It's been 11 long years since PBKS made it to the playoffs, while RCB is celebrating their return to the top two for the first time since 2016.

As they gear up for this playoff showdown, PBKS and RCB have already faced off twice during the league stage, with each team claiming a victory. Now, both are just one win away from reaching the final, but the losing team will still have a shot at redemption in the second qualifier.

In their IPL history, Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru have gone head-to-head 35 times. Out of those encounters, PBKS has come out on top 18 times, while RCB has managed to defeat them 17 times.

Live Streaming details

When will PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 match take place?

The PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 match will take place on Thursday, May 29. The match will begin at 7:30 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 7 PM IST.

Where will PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 match take place?

The PBKS vs RCBI PL 2025 match will take place at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh.

Which channels will broadcast PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 match?

The PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where will live streaming for PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 match be available?



The PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 match will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.

Pitch report

The MYSIC Stadium in New Chandigarh offers an equal contest for batters and bowlers, with an average score of around 170 runs.

Weather report

No rain is expected for the PBKS vs RCB game in Mullanpur on Thursday. The weather forecast shows a high of 39 degrees and a low of 24 degrees, so it’s going to be quite warm.

Squads

Punjab Kings Squad: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Josh Inglis(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Harpreet Brar, Kyle Jamieson, Arshdeep Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Yuzvendra Chahal, Suryansh Shedge, Musheer Khan, Xavier Bartlett, Praveen Dubey, Azmatullah Omarzai, Vishnu Vinod, Yash Thakur, Aaron Hardie, Kuldeep Sen, Mitchell Owen, Harnoor Singh, Pyla Avinash

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarawal, Rajat Patidar(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Nuwan Thushara, Suyash Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Tim Seifert, Rasikh Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Swapnil Singh, Blessing Muzarabani, Tim David, Mohit Rathee, Swastik Chikara, Abhinandan Singh

Also read| PBKS vs RCB: What happens if IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 is washed out due to rain?