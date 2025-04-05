PBKS vs RR IPL 2025 Live Streaming: Punjab Kings will face Rajasthan Royals in the 18th match of IPL 2025 at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh.

In the 18th match of IPL 2025, the Punjab Kings will face off against the Rajasthan Royals on April 5th at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur.

Currently, the Punjab Kings are riding high at the top of the points table with two wins from two matches, while the Rajasthan Royals, who have already been relegated, sit in ninth place with just one win out of three matches.

In their last outing, the Punjab Kings secured an impressive victory against the Lucknow Super Giants, winning by 8 wickets. Arshdeep Singh shone with the ball, taking 3 wickets, while Prabhsimran Singh made a significant contribution with the bat, scoring 69 runs.

On the other hand, the Rajasthan Royals managed a narrow win of 6 runs against the Chennai Super Kings in their previous game, thanks to Nitish Rana's stellar performance, where he scored 86 runs, and Wanindu Hasaranga's impressive bowling, claiming four wickets.

Historically, these two teams have clashed 28 times, with the Punjab Kings winning 12 of those encounters and the Rajasthan Royals taking 16. This match presents a great opportunity for the Punjab Kings to maintain their unbeaten streak, while the Rajasthan Royals will be eager to improve their record.

Live Streaming details

When will PBKS vs RR IPL 2025 match take place?

The PBKS vs RR IPL 2025 match will take place on Saturday, April 5. The match will begin at 7:30 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 7 PM IST.

Where will PBKS vs RR IPL 2025 match take place?

The PBKS vs RR IPL 2025 match will take place at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh.

Which channels will broadcast PBKS vs RR IPL 2025 match?

The PBKS vs RR IPL 2025 match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where will live streaming for PBKS vs RR IPL 2025 match be available?



The PBKS vs RR IPL 2025 match will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.

Pitch report

The pitch in Mullanpur is fair for both batters and bowlers, with teams batting first often scoring high runs. Fast bowlers can also benefit from some swing when the ball is new.

Weather report

The weather is expected to be clear with only a one percent chance of rain. Temperatures will reach around 36 degrees during the day and drop to 18 degrees at night.

Squads

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Sandeep Sharma, Tushar Deshpande, Shubham Dubey, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kunal Singh Rathore, Kumar Kartikeya, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Kwena Maphaka, Ashok Sharma, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Akash Madhwal

Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Suryansh Shedge, Marco Jansen, Lockie Ferguson, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Praveen Dubey, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Vishnu Vinod, Harpreet Brar, Josh Inglis, Xavier Bartlett, Yash Thakur, Aaron Hardie, Azmatullah Omarzai, Kuldeep Sen, Harnoor Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash

