PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Live Streaming: Punjab Kings will face Mumbai Indians in the Qualifier 2 of IPL 2025 at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) go head-to-head with Mumbai Indians (MI) in the second qualifier of IPL 2025 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on June 1. The winner of this match will secure a spot in the final against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on June 3. PBKS faced a tough loss in the first qualifier against RCB, but they’ve got a second chance to make it to the finals. Meanwhile, MI is riding high after a solid victory over Gujarat Titans in the eliminator.

Now, both PBKS and MI are gearing up for their final league match of the season. After 11 long years, PBKS has made it to the playoffs and is eager to climb the points table to snag a top-two finish. On the flip side, the five-time champions MI have found their rhythm in the latter part of the tournament, bouncing back from a rocky start to secure their playoff spot.

In their IPL history, Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians have clashed 33 times. Out of those encounters, MI has come out on top 17 times, while PBKS has managed to defeat them 16 times.

Live Streaming details

When will PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 match take place?

The PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 match will take place on Sunday, June 1. The match will begin at 7:30 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 7 PM IST.

Where will PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 match take place?

The PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 match will take place at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Which channels will broadcast PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 match?

The PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where will live streaming for PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 match be available?



The PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 match will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.

Pitch report

Predicting the outcome of the match in Ahmedabad is difficult due to the covered pitch, but a high-scoring game is anticipated. Of the 14 innings played there during IPL 2025, nine have exceeded 200 runs. This trend is likely to persist, unless an unexpected collapse occurs like Punjab's in Qualifier 1. Teams batting first have won six out of seven matches, with the sole chasing victory happening in a day game. Therefore, the captain winning the toss is expected to opt to bat first.

Weather report

The weather forecast suggests that, although rain is predicted in Ahmedabad on the match day, it is unlikely to occur during the PBKS vs MI match. No rain is expected after sunset, and the temperature will be in the low 30s with humidity around 55-65 percent.

Squads

Punjab Kings Squad: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Josh Inglis(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Azmatullah Omarzai, Harpreet Brar, Kyle Jamieson, Arshdeep Singh, Musheer Naushad Khan, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Praveen Dubey, Xavier Bartlett, Suryansh Shedge, Yuzvendra Chahal, Vishnu Vinod, Yash Thakur, Aaron Hardie, Kuldeep Sen, Mitchell Owen, Harnoor Singh, Pyla Avinash

Mumbai Indians Squad: Rohit Sharma, Jonny Bairstow(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Raj Bawa, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Richard Gleeson, Ashwani Kumar, Robin Minz, Raghu Sharma, Krishnan Shrijith, Reece Topley, Karn Sharma, Deepak Chahar, Charith Asalanka, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Arjun Tendulkar, Bevon Jacobs, Satyanarayana Raju

