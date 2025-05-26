PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Live Streaming: Punjab Kings will face Mumbai Indians in the 69th match of IPL 2025 at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will face off against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in Match 69 of IPL 2025 at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on May 26. This match is pivotal for both teams as they vie for a top-two position in the points table.

The Punjab Kings are looking to bounce back after a recent defeat to the Delhi Capitals, while the Mumbai Indians come into this match with momentum, having secured a commanding victory against the same opponent.

As both teams prepare for their final league match of the season, the stakes are high. The Punjab Kings, having qualified for the playoffs for the first time in 11 years, are eager to solidify their standing in the top tier of the points table. Conversely, the five-time champions, Mumbai Indians, have shown remarkable resilience, overcoming a challenging start to the season to secure their playoff berth.

Historically, the rivalry between the Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians has been intense, with the two teams clashing 32 times in IPL history. Of these encounters, MI has emerged victorious 17 times, while PBKS has claimed victory on 15 occasions.

Live Streaming details

When will PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 match take place?

The PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 match will take place on Monday, May 26. The match will begin at 7:30 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 7 PM IST.

Where will PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 match take place?

The PBKS vs MII PL 2025 match will take place at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur.

Which channels will broadcast PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 match?

The PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where will live streaming for PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 match be available?



The PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 match will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.

Pitch report

The average first-innings score is around 201, and the 200-run mark has been reached four times in six games. Teams like Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians have achieved this. With bowlers finding it hard to get assistance, we can expect more high-scoring matches ahead.

Weather report

The weather in Jaipur on Monday is expected to be clear with no rain. The temperature will reach a high of 39 degrees and a low of 30 degrees.

Squads

Punjab Kings Squad: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Josh Inglis(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Praveen Dubey, Suryansh Shedge, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Xavier Bartlett, Kyle Jamieson, Yuzvendra Chahal, Vishnu Vinod, Yash Thakur, Aaron Hardie, Kuldeep Sen, Mitchell Owen, Harnoor Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash

Mumbai Indians Squad: Ryan Rickelton(w), Rohit Sharma, Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Karn Sharma, Ashwani Kumar, Corbin Bosch, Raj Bawa, Satyanarayana Raju, Reece Topley, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Krishnan Shrijith, Raghu Sharma, Arjun Tendulkar, Robin Minz, Bevon Jacobs

