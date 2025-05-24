PBKS vs DC IPL 2025 Live Streaming: Punjab Kings will face Delhi Capitals in the 66th match of IPL 2025 at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur.

Punjab Kings are set to face off against the Delhi Capitals in the 66th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL). This highly anticipated encounter will take place at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, as the teams approach the final stretch of the season.

The Punjab Kings have already secured their place in the playoffs, boasting an impressive record of eight victories in twelve matches, which currently positions them third in the league standings. Following their recent triumph over the Rajasthan Royals, the Kings are eager to clinch a top-two finish with a win in this match.

Conversely, the Delhi Capitals have been eliminated from playoff contention after their recent defeat to the Mumbai Indians. Despite this setback, they are determined to conclude their season on a high note.

Live Streaming details

When will PBKS vs DC IPL 2025 match take place?

The PBKS vs DC IPL 2025 match will take place on Saturday, May 24. The match will begin at 7:30 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 7 PM IST.

Where will PBKS vs DC IPL 2025 match take place?

The PBKS vs DCI PL 2025 match will take place at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur.

Which channels will broadcast PBKS vs DC IPL 2025 match?

The PBKS vs DC IPL 2025 match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where will live streaming for PBKS vs DC IPL 2025 match be available?



The PBKS vs DC IPL 2025 match will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.

Pitch report

The pitch at Sawai Mansingh Stadium is balanced, benefiting both batters and bowlers. Bowlers may have an advantage with the new ball, but once batters get past that, they can take control of the game. In the last match between RR and PBKS, bowlers found some assistance early on, but it faded as the ball softened. The upcoming night match might offer even more help for bowlers. The pitch is expected to remain consistent for the next game between PBKS and DC, the first encounter in Jaipur. PBKS may choose to bat first, despite potential dew affecting conditions later on.

Weather report

The weather forecast for Saturday's game in Jaipur indicates a clear sky, with no chance of rain. The maximum temperature is expected to reach 41 degrees, while the minimum temperature will be around 28 degrees.

Squads

Punjab Kings Squad: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Shashank Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Mitchell Owen, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harpreet Brar, Praveen Dubey, Suryansh Shedge, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Musheer Khan, Josh Inglis, Marcus Stoinis, Yash Thakur, Kyle Jamieson, Vishnu Vinod, Aaron Hardie, Kuldeep Sen, Harnoor Singh, Pyla Avinash

Delhi Capitals Squad: Faf du Plessis(c), Abishek Porel(w), Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Madhav Tiwari, Kuldeep Yadav, Dushmantha Chameera, Mustafizur Rahman, Mukesh Kumar, KL Rahul, Mohit Sharma, Karun Nair, Axar Patel, T Natarajan, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Darshan Nalkande, Sediqullah Atal, Donovan Ferreira, Tripurana Vijay, Manvanth Kumar L

Also read| IPL 2025: Preity Zinta moves court against Punjab Kings' co-owners Ness Wadia and Mohit Burman; Here's why