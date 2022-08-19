Punjab Kings to part ways with head coach Anil Kumble, may approach Eoin Morgan: Reports

Anil Kumble

After finishing just 2 points below the IPL 2022 playoffs berth, and missing out on the knockout rounds by a whisker, Punjab Kings (PBKS) are now set to part ways with their head coach Anil Kumble. As per reports, Kumble's current deal with the Mohali-based franchise runs until September, and the contract won't be renewed.

PBKS are among those franchises who have yet to get their hands on the coveted IPL trophy. The closes they came to that was way back in 2014, when they reached the summit clash, but stumbled in the final hurdle. Since then, Punjab have failed to qualify for the playoffs.

Earlier in IPL 2022, PBKS owners splashed the cash during the mega-auction as they acquired a good mix of youth and experience but ultimately they fell agonisingly short of the finish line. Thus, a change in guard is expected as Kumble will vacate the head coach's hot seat.

This comes just a couple of days after Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) roped in veteran Indian coach Chandrakant Pandit as their new head coach with Brendon McCullum having left to join up with England's Test side.

According to sources, PBKS have approached former England captain Eoin Morgan and Trevor Bayliss is another name on their wishlist.

An Indian coach is also in the running, but his name wasn't disclosed. Expected the announcement to be made official in seven days' time.

"The Mohali team has apparently decided not to renew Anil Kumble’s three-year contract, which ends this September. They are already in search of candidates. It is learnt that their representatives have approached the likes of Eoin Morgan, Trevor Bayliss and one former India coach. Eventually one of them or none of them may get the posting. A Punjab Kings official said they will decide in a week’s time," as per Cricbuzz's sources.

Punjab's record under Anil Kumble's management doesn't make for good reading as they won just 19 from a possible 42 games they played.