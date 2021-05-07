Punjab Kings' Shahrukh Khan gives 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' reference in picture with Preity Zinta

Shahrukh Khan, the Punjab Kings cricketer has often been confused or rather linked with the Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan for the obvious similarity in the names of the two and the cricketer has now teased the fans with a reference from the popular film, 'Kal Ho Naa Ho'.

The moment Punjab Kings, the franchise co-owned by actress Preity Zinta picked up Shahrukh in the player auction for INR 5.25 crores, there have been jokes and references of Preity having SRK in her team. While Preity exuded happiness saying, "We got Shahrukh" looking at the Kolkata Knight riders table during the auction, the official handle of IPL also joined the same conversation.

Now, after the IPL has been suspended owing to the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in the bio-bubble, all the players and team members have bidden goodbyes and returned home. Shahrukh got himself clicked with Prety herself and he didn't leave the chance to join the bandwagon of SRK-Preity references.

The Tamil Nadu batsman, playing his first IPL, shared a picture with her team's co-owner and captioned it with her on-screen name from the film Kal Ho Naa Ho, which featured both Preity and Shah Rukh. "Naina 1,2,3 tinggg," he wrote. May fans in the past have given Veer Zaara references, another popular film featuring the two Bollywood actors.

Known as one of the biggest hitters in the domestic circuit, Shahrukh hit six maximums in the eight games he played scoring 107 runs at an average of 21.4.