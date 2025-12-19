Punjab Kings seek BCCI intervention after Josh Inglis' sudden IPL availability post LSG's Rs 8.6 crore auction bid

Punjab Kings have sought BCCI intervention after Josh Inglis’ sudden IPL availability following LSG’s Rs 8.6 crore auction bid. The unexpected twist has sparked debate over auction rules, player availability, and franchise rights as the IPL 2026 season approaches.

There is considerable excitement surrounding Australian wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis and his participation in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season. The 30-year-old was let go by the Punjab Kings after he notified the franchise of his unavailability for the entire season due to his impending marriage. Nevertheless, even though the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) informed all ten franchises that Inglis would only be available for four matches, the wicketkeeper was acquired by Lucknow Super Giants for INR 8.60 crore.

This situation has sparked discussions about whether there was a misunderstanding regarding his availability or if it is simply a case of the West Australian changing his mind at the last moment. A report from Cricbuzz suggests that Inglis may actually participate in the IPL for a longer period than expected, which has not sat well with PBKS, as the 2025 edition finalists are planning to reach out to the BCCI about this issue.

It is important to note that PBKS informed the BCCI of Inglis' release just 45 minutes before the retention deadline on November 15. He had communicated to the PBKS franchise that his wedding would occur on April 18, followed by an immediate honeymoon, which would leave him available for the IPL for only 10-14 days in late May.

During the mini-auction in Abu Dhabi, a bidding war erupted between the Lucknow Super Giants and SunRisers Hyderabad for Inglis, with the former ultimately securing him for over INR 8 crore, representing a significant increase of INR 6 crore from his previous fee at Punjab Kings.

As per Cricbuzz, Justin Langer and Tom Moody (coach and director of LSG) along with the combination of Daniel Vettori and Pat Cummins (coach and captain of SRH) were more informed than Ricky Ponting, the head coach of PBKS.

The same Cricbuzz report indicates that Inglis might now delay his honeymoon plans and report for IPL duties right after his wedding on April 18. Langer, the head coach of LSG, is currently in discussions with the player.

During the IPL 2025 season, the right-handed batsman accumulated 278 runs across 11 matches, boasting an average of 30.88 and a strike rate of 162.6. In PBKS' final league match, he made a significant contribution by scoring 73 runs off 42 balls, aiding the Shreyas Iyer-led team in securing a top-two finish. He followed this performance with a powerful 38 runs off 21 balls in Qualifier 2, propelling his team to the finals.

